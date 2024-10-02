US VP debate: Walz, Vance to face off as election looms

US VP debate: Walz, Vance to face off as election loomsPublished October 2, 2024last updated October 2, 2024
What you need to know
- Democrat vice presidential pick Tim Walz and Republican VP candidate JD Vance will meet for the first time on the biggest stage of their political careers
- Candidates will be given to minutes to answer questions and additional time for rebuttals
- Unlike the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the candidates' microphones will not automatically be muted
Who are Tim Walz and JD Vance?
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and Republican nominee JD Vance each claim to be the true voice of the Midwestern swing states that both parties need to win.
But they offer opposing visions for the future of the United States.
Walz, 60, has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after more than a decade as a state lawmaker.
He pursued a progressive agenda as governor, introducing free school meals, overseeing tax cuts for the middle class, and expanding paid leave for workers. Walz has also expressed empathy for refugees and immigrants as governor and backed legislation in 2023 enshrining abortion rights in Minnesota.
Walz's years as a high school teacher and football coach have contributed to a folksy persona that he has repeatedly contrasted with the "weirdness" of pro-Trump Republicans.
Vance, 40, has been a senator for Ohio since 2023.
He authored the bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," about his working-class upbringing and Appalachian roots.
Vance was previously a vocal Trump critic before adopting a more firebrand conservative image, recently smearing Democrats as "childless cat ladies."
The Ohio senator has railed against illegal immigration, echoing Trump, while also opposing free trade. Vance is socially conservative, criticizing abortion and frequently saying the US should do more to boost the country's birth rate.
In regards to foreign policy, he has also criticized aid to Ukraine and believes China is the greatest foreign policy challenge to the US.
What to expect from the US vice presidential debate
The debate is being hosted by broadcaster CBS in New York City.
Walz and Vance will face off for 90 minutes in a TV studio without a live audience.
Candidates will each be asked questions by the moderators and will have two minutes to answer. The other candidate will then have two minutes to respond.
Following that, each candidate will have an additional minute for any potential rebuttals, and moderators may at their discretion give candidates an additional minute each to continue a topic.
Unlike the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the microphones won't automatically be muted. However, CBS News said it reserves the right to shut off candidate's microphones at any point.
Topics like the economy and immigration are set to top the agenda.
Walz is expected to go after Vance for spreading the unproven claim that Haitian immigrants were eating household pets in Springfield, Ohio — a claim that Trump has also spread and which local officials have denied.
Meanwhile, advisors for the Trump campaign said Vance ask Walz to defend the Biden-Harris administration's economic track record as well as its immigration policies.
zc/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP)