US VP debate: Walz, Vance to face off as election looms

10/02/2024 October 2, 2024 Who are Tim Walz and JD Vance?

JD Vance (left) and Tim Walz (right) are set to spar over immigration and the economy Image: AP/dpa/picture alliance

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and Republican nominee JD Vance each claim to be the true voice of the Midwestern swing states that both parties need to win.

But they offer opposing visions for the future of the United States.

Walz, 60, has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after more than a decade as a state lawmaker.

He pursued a progressive agenda as governor, introducing free school meals, overseeing tax cuts for the middle class, and expanding paid leave for workers. Walz has also expressed empathy for refugees and immigrants as governor and backed legislation in 2023 enshrining abortion rights in Minnesota.

Walz's years as a high school teacher and football coach have contributed to a folksy persona that he has repeatedly contrasted with the "weirdness" of pro-Trump Republicans.

Vance, 40, has been a senator for Ohio since 2023.

He authored the bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," about his working-class upbringing and Appalachian roots.

Vance was previously a vocal Trump critic before adopting a more firebrand conservative image, recently smearing Democrats as "childless cat ladies."

The Ohio senator has railed against illegal immigration, echoing Trump, while also opposing free trade. Vance is socially conservative, criticizing abortion and frequently saying the US should do more to boost the country's birth rate.

In regards to foreign policy, he has also criticized aid to Ukraine and believes China is the greatest foreign policy challenge to the US.