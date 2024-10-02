US VP debate: Walz, Vance face off as election looms

US VP debate: Walz, Vance face off as election loomsPublished October 2, 2024last updated October 2, 2024
What you need to know
- Democrat vice presidential pick Tim Walz and Republican VP candidate JD Vance met for the first time on the biggest stage of their political careers
- Candidates will be given to minutes to answer questions and additional time for rebuttals
- Unlike the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the candidates' microphones will not automatically be muted
Here are the main headlines of the US vice presidential debate:
Vance says Republicans need to win back trust over abortion stance
JD Vance brought up last year's referendum in his home state of Ohio, where a majority of voters backed enshrining abortion rights — against his own position.
"What I learned from that is that we have got to do a better job of winning back people's trust," the Republican said.
Vance said "so many women see an unplanned pregnancy as something that's going to destroy their livelihood, destroy the education, destroy their relationships, and we have got to earn people's trust back" through policies like making childcare more accessible.
Tim Walz said it was not the government's place to prevent women from having abortions, and defended a bill he signed into law last year in Minnesota that codified a woman's right to an abortion.
"We're pro-women. We're pro-freedom to make your own choice," he said.
"We know what the implications are to not be that: women having miscarriages, women not having care, physicians feeling like they may be prosecuted for providing that care."
The issue of abortion is at the forefront in the 2024 presidential election, after the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 2020. Roe v. Wade generally protected the right to abortion across the country, and its overturn has led to restrictions on the procedure in states such as Texas.
Walz says Springfield claims 'vilified a large number of people'
Tim Walz has addressed the false claim made by JD Vance, Donald Trump and other Republicans that Haitian immigrants had eaten family pets in Springfield, Ohio.
"That vilified a large number of people who were here legally in the community of Springfield," Walz said.
"The consequences in Springfield were, the governor had to send state law enforcement to escort kindergartners to school," he added.
Walz accused the Republicans of "demonizing" migrants rather than addressing immigration issues.
Moderators mute candidates' microphones
Just three questions into the debate, the moderators were forced to mute both candidates' microphones.
As moderators wrapped up the discussion on immigration, JD Vance began talking over them about the CBP One app, which migrants can use to to deal with US Customs and Border Protection.
"Thank you senator for describing the legal process," said CBS moderator Margaret Brennan.
Walz also chimed in to note that the immigration policies had been in place since the 1990s.
Walz, Vance debate Trump's foreign policy track record
Amid the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, the first question of the night focused on how candidates would deal with Iran's attacks on Israel.
The debate quickly pivoted to each party's recent track record on Middle East security.
"When our allies see Donald Trump turn towards Vladimir Putin, turn towards North Korea, when we start to see that type of fickleness about holding the coalitions together — we will stay committed," Tim Walz said.
JD Vance responded by claiming Trump brought stability to the region during his time in office.
"As much as Governor Walz just accused Donald Trump of being an agent of chaos, Donald Trump actually delivered stability in the world," Vance said.
"And he did it by establishing effective deterrence. People were afraid of stepping out of line."
Who are Tim Walz and JD Vance?
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and Republican nominee JD Vance each claim to be the true voice of the Midwestern swing states that both parties need to win.
But they offer opposing visions for the future of the United States.
Walz, 60, has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after more than a decade as a state lawmaker.
He pursued a progressive agenda as governor, introducing free school meals, overseeing tax cuts for the middle class, and expanding paid leave for workers. Walz has also expressed empathy for refugees and immigrants as governor and backed legislation in 2023 enshrining abortion rights in Minnesota.
Walz's years as a high school teacher and football coach have contributed to a folksy persona that he has repeatedly contrasted with the "weirdness" of pro-Trump Republicans.
Vance, 40, has been a senator for Ohio since 2023.
He authored the bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," about his working-class upbringing and Appalachian roots.
Vance was previously a vocal Trump critic before adopting a more firebrand conservative image, recently smearing Democrats as "childless cat ladies."
The Ohio senator has railed against illegal immigration, echoing Trump, while also opposing free trade. Vance is socially conservative, criticizing abortion and frequently saying the US should do more to boost the country's birth rate.
In regards to foreign policy, he has also criticized aid to Ukraine and believes China is the greatest foreign policy challenge to the US.
What to expect from the US vice presidential debate
The debate is being hosted by broadcaster CBS in New York City.
Walz and Vance will face off for 90 minutes in a TV studio without a live audience.
Candidates will each be asked questions by the moderators and will have two minutes to answer. The other candidate will then have two minutes to respond.
Following that, each candidate will have an additional minute for any potential rebuttals, and moderators may at their discretion give candidates an additional minute each to continue a topic.
Unlike the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the microphones won't automatically be muted. However, CBS News said it reserves the right to shut off candidate's microphones at any point.
Topics like the economy and immigration are set to top the agenda.
Walz is expected to go after Vance for spreading the unproven claim that Haitian immigrants were eating household pets in Springfield, Ohio — a claim that Trump has also spread and which local officials have denied.
Meanwhile, advisors for the Trump campaign said Vance ask Walz to defend the Biden-Harris administration's economic track record as well as its immigration policies.
