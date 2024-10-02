US VP debate: Walz, Vance face off as election looms

Skip next section Vance says Republicans need to win back trust over abortion stance

JD Vance brought up last year's referendum in his home state of Ohio, where a majority of voters backed enshrining abortion rights — against his own position.

"What I learned from that is that we have got to do a better job of winning back people's trust," the Republican said.

Vance said "so many women see an unplanned pregnancy as something that's going to destroy their livelihood, destroy the education, destroy their relationships, and we have got to earn people's trust back" through policies like making childcare more accessible.

Tim Walz said it was not the government's place to prevent women from having abortions, and defended a bill he signed into law last year in Minnesota that codified a woman's right to an abortion.

"We're pro-women. We're pro-freedom to make your own choice," he said.

"We know what the implications are to not be that: women having miscarriages, women not having care, physicians feeling like they may be prosecuted for providing that care."

The issue of abortion is at the forefront in the 2024 presidential election, after the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 2020. Roe v. Wade generally protected the right to abortion across the country, and its overturn has led to restrictions on the procedure in states such as Texas.