US VP debate: Walz, Vance face off as election looms

10/02/2024 October 2, 2024 Walz says Springfield claims 'vilified a large number of people'

Tim Walz has addressed the false claim made by JD Vance, Donald Trump and other Republicans that Haitian immigrants had eaten family pets in Springfield, Ohio.

"That vilified a large number of people who were here legally in the community of Springfield," Walz said.

"The consequences in Springfield were, the governor had to send state law enforcement to escort kindergartners to school," he added.

Walz accused the Republicans of "demonizing" migrants rather than addressing immigration issues.