US VP debate: Walz, Vance face off as election looms

10/02/2024 October 2, 2024 Walz says his son witnessed a shooting

On the topic of gun control, Tim Walz brought up that his son had witnessed a shooting.

"Look, I've got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting in a community center playing volleyball. Those things don’t leave you," Walz said.

JD Vance expressed offered his sympathies when he heard this.

"I didn't know that your 17-year-old witnessed a shooting," he said. "I'm sorry about that and I hope he's doing okay. Christ have mercy, it is awful."

Vance went on to claim that the United States was experiencing a disproportionate number of shootings because of a mental health crisis.

Walz rejected this line of reasoning said that while he and Kamala Harris were gun owners, he supported gun control.

"Just because you have a mental health issue, doesn't mean you're violent. I think what we end up doing is looking for a scapegoat," Walz said. "Sometimes it just is the guns. It's just the guns."