US: Voters in DC, New Jersey support drug reforms in referendums

Initiatives to decriminalize the use of marijuana and some psychedelic drugs are set to pass in Washington, DC and New Jersey. Arizona, Montana and South Dakota are also voting on similar legislation.
Washington, DC voted in favor of decriminalizing some psychedelic drugs, while New Jersey is set to legalize recreational marijuana following two referendums on Tuesday.
Citizens in the US capital voted 77% for effectively legalizing various psychedelic plants and mushrooms, according to the board of elections.
The initiative would lower the enforcement priority for the non-commercial possession, sales and cultivation of these substances.
In New Jersey, with 49% of the ballots counted, 67% of citizens voted to approve legalizing marijuana, according to US broadcaster NBC.
Read more: US election results live updates: America decides between Trump and Biden
New Jersey looks set to join almost a dozen other states in legalizing recreational cannabis, though a number of experts have said it could take over a year until adults would be able to buy the drug in the Garden State.
Arizona, Montana and South Dakota were also set to decide on whether to pass similar legalization.
Read more: 5 facts about cannabis laws in Germany
Psychedelic drugs like psilocybin are back in human trials to treat people with mental health conditions. It's a second revolution for a class of drugs shunned by 1960s society. But more research is needed. Here's why.
Drugs like cannabis, cocaine, opium and ecstasy have catastrophic environmental impacts that range from deforestation to land sinking.