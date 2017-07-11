US: Virginia voters head to the polls as midterms loom

Voters in the US state of Virginia headed for the ballot box on Tuesday to elect a new governor. The unexpectedly close race carries implications for both Republicans and Democrats, ahead of US congressional elections next year.

Who are the candidates in the election?

The election pits former moderate Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe against Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin.

Former President Donald Trump, who held a "tele rally" in support of Youngkin on Monday evening, has been frequently referenced by both candidates during the race.

McAuliffe has described Youngkin as "Donald Trump in khakis or sweater vests." Meanwhile, Youngkin has softly embraced the former president.

Youngkin has opposed gun control restrictions and made education a key line of attack in the campaign. The Republican candidate railed against "critical race theory" in schools and accused McAuliffe of taking the Pledge of Allegiance out of the school curriculum.

McAuliffe also served as governor of the state from 2014 and 2018. While McAuliffe has seen his opinion poll lead over Youngkin descend in recent weeks, a loss would sound alarm bells for Democrats, after US President Joe Biden won by a double-digit margin over Trump last year.

A close race

Polling frequently shows both candidates within the margin of error for victory. To win, McAuliffe will need to rely on the strongly Democratic Virginian suburbs around Washington DC, while Youngkin will need to draw from the state's conservative rural areas.

The election has been seen as a referendum on Biden's presidency and a barometer of next year's congressional elections.

Biden's domestic agenda has stalled in Congress, with critics attacking the president over his handling of issues such as immigration, Afghanistan and the coronavirus pandemic.

Elections also in New Jersey, New York City

Gubernatorial elections will also take place in the eastern state of New Jersey on Tuesday.

Incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is facing off against Republican business owner Jack Ciattarelli.

Murphy has touted the increase of the minimum wage and more affordable healthcare as a few of his achievements during his time in office. Ciattarelli has slammed Murphy over the state's high property taxes and accused him of being anti-police.

Recent polling has shown Murphy with a lead of 4 to 8 points over Ciattarelli.

New York City voters are also voting for the next mayor of the Big Apple. Democratic nominee Eric Adams is widely expected to be victorious over Republican Curtis Silwa.

