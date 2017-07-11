US Vice President Kamala Harris: A woman for America's future

The story behind the political calculation made by newly elected US President Joe Biden when he selected Kamala Harris to be his running mate is a somewhat simple one. By 2045, white people will still constitute a plurality but will no longer be the majority in the United States. By selecting Harris, Biden picked a candidate with the potential for broad appeal.

Biden and Harris celebrate the nomination of their 2020 Democratic presidential ticket

Harris' mother, the breast cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan, emigrated from India to the United States in 1960. Her father, the economics professor Donald J. Harris, was born in Jamaica and arrived in the US in 1961. She was born in Oakland, Calfornia, and spent her early years in the neighboring city of Berkeley. Her parents divorced when she was 7, and she and her sister, Maya, lived with their mother. When she was 12, they moved to Montreal, in the Canadian province of Quebec, where Gopalan had landed research work.

Since 2014, Harris has been married to Jewish lawyer Douglas Emhoff, who has two children from a previous marriage. Harris herself did not have any children.

As a candidate, Harris highlighted her roots, saying her experiences of discrimination in 1970s California have left an enduring mark on her to this day. However, just as important a formative influence was her mother's fighting spirit — Gopalan and Donald Harris participated in the civil rights movement on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, and across the Bay Area. In her autobiography, The Truths We Hold, Harris writes that Gopalan told her and Maya: "Don't just sit around and complain about things. Do something!"

It was a call that appealed to Harris. After graduating high school, she moved back to the United States to study political science and economics at the historically black Howard University in Washington, DC, and returned to the Bay Area in California to study law in 1986. After passing the bar in 1990, she began her career as district attorney and quickly acquired a reputation of being a pugnacious woman with a razor-sharp mind.

Kamala Harris waves to the crowd during the 2019 San Francisco Pride parade

Consistent trailblazer

In The Truths We Hold, Harris writes that her early experiences of discrimination would inspire her later work. In 2003, she was elected district attorney of San Francisco. In 2010, Harris ran for the post of state attorney general and ultimately prevailed against six other competitors. She was sworn in on January 3, 2011. She was not only the first woman elected to the post, but also the first person with an Indian or African-American background. Harris upset people across the political spectrum with her positions: One the one hand, she pledged to never seek the death penalty, but she was also behind a system of hefty fines and potential incarceration for parents whose children were chronically truant from school — opening up a new field of policing for law enforcement officers in California counties.

When Harris announced her candidacy for the US Senate at the beginning of 2015, she received broad-based support from the Democratic camp. US President Barack Obama, whose 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns Harris had supported, and Biden, then the vice president, endorsed her campaign. In January 2017, she became the second Black woman to enter the US senate.

Barack Obama and Kamala Harris in 2012

After that, Harris was tapped as a potential Democratic presidential candidate. When she announced her candidacy in 2019, she joined the ranks of others thought to be among the favorites: especially Biden and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. During the course of Democratic primaries, however, her popularity declined and, in December 2019, she ended her candidacy. Though she and Biden had several testy exchanges during the debates, he chose her as his running mate.

Often, the running-mate position is a question of who might be more likely to attract voters who would otherwise not be drawn to the presidential candidate. Harris may eventually be called in to take over for her boss, however.

On the day of his inauguration, Biden will be 78 years old — older than any other incoming president in the history of the United States. (Donald Trump, the second-oldest, was 70 when he was inaugurated.) It is entirely possible that health issues might not permit him to serve the full four-year term. In that case, Harris would replace him, without a new election. She would be the first woman to be the president of the United States.