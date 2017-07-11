US: Vehicle explosion in Nashville an 'intentional act'

A vehicle exploded in the downtown area of the city of Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people.

The area was largely deserted at the time of the explosion, as it took place on the Christmas Day, when most businesses are closed.

"This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues," the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Police Chief John Drake said authorities responded to a report of shots fired on the scene, where they encountered a recreational vehicle. The RV was blaring a recording that said a potential bomb would detonate in 15 minutes.

This prompted the police to evacuate nearby buildings and call in a bomb squad.

"Shortly after that, the RV exploded," Drake said in a news conference.

Authorities don't know yet whether anyone was inside the RV when it exploded. But three people who were in the area of the explosion were taken to area hospitals for treatment. None of them were in critical condition.

US President Donald Trump was briefed about the situation in Nashville, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said. The Justice Department said Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen was also briefed and had directed all department resources be made available to help with the investigation.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said on Twitter that the state is ready to provide the city with the resources necessary ''to determine what happened and who was responsible.''

jcg/csb (AP, Reuters, AFP)