News

US urges new Syria peace strategy for UN

US officials have called for the UN to "try other routes to achieving the political solution." The UN envoy for Syria has failed to make progress on a post-war constitution, once considered a priority for new elections.

A Syrian soldier stands guard at his post overlooking the Damascus-Aleppo highway in the central Syrian town of Rastan

The US on Thursday urged the UN to find a new way forward for the Syrian conflict, saying its efforts to establish a political solution have so far failed to gain traction.

"It is time to admit that not only has progress stalled, it is likely to remain out of reach for some time, because that's where the regime wants it to be," said acting US Ambassador to the UN Jonathan Cohen.

Cohen said a 17-month effort to form a committee that would re-write Syria's constitution has stalled due to the regime's disagreements over its makeup.

"The time has come for the Security Council to encourage special envoy (Geir) Pedersen to try other routes to achieving the political solution," Cohen said.

Read more:Civilians in Syria's Idlib caught between front lines 

'Pressure on the regime'

The UN views a new constitution as a key step towards a political solution to the eight-year conflict that would pave the way for elections.

But Cohen said the UN envoy for Syria should instead focus on preparing elections that would include refugee participation in the vote. Securing a permanent ceasefire across the country and the release of political detainees is also paramount, he added.

The White House "will seek any and every opportunity to ratchet up our pressure on the regime and its supporters if political progress on humanitarian and political tracks continues to stall," Cohen said.

Read more: Rebuilding Assad's Syria: Who should foot the bill?

A woman who was evacuated out of the last territory held by Islamic State militants holds her baby after being screened by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces

Millions of Syrians have fled their homes due to the conflict

No end in sight

More than 300,000 people have been killed and millions more displaced since the Syrian conflict began in 2011.

At the time, government forces launched a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters calling for the release of political prisoners and President Bashar al-Assad to step down.

Since then, the conflict has evolved into a multi-fronted war involving global powers, neighboring countries and non-state actors, including the US, Russia and Iran.

Read more: How a German mining town became a recruiting ground for IS

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

  • Syrien Luftangriffe gegen Ost-Ghouta (picture alliance/abaca/A. Al-Bushy )

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    War with no end

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


ls/ (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

German firms sent weapons-grade chemicals to Syria despite sanctions — report

Despite EU restrictions, German companies were involved in exporting chemicals to Syria, a report has uncovered. The ingredients can be used to make sarin gas — a nerve agent repeatedly used in Syria's devastating war. (25.06.2019)  

Civilians in Syria's Idlib caught between front lines

Despite a ceasefire, Russian and Syrian forces are continuing to carry out daily airstrikes on Idlib province in northwestern Syria. The main targets are often civilian facilities. (17.06.2019)  

Syria conflict: What do the US, Russia, Turkey and Iran want?

Syria's complex and devastating civil war has drawn in multiple foreign powers since it broke out in 2011. With Russia and Turkey seeking new solutions, DW examines where the major players stand on the conflict. (23.01.2019)  

How a German mining town became a recruiting ground for IS

The western town of Dinslaken became known as a Salafi hotbed in 2013 when a group of local youths traveled to Syria to join the "Islamic State." Years on, the community is still trying to leave the past behind. (20.04.2019)  

Rebuilding Assad's Syria: Who should foot the bill?

Though the war in Syria continues, President Bashar Assad and his allies are already planning reconstruction efforts. Russia is demanding money from the rest of Europe. Should Germany contribute? (08.09.2018)  

Russia-backed Syria peace conference in Sochi gets off to rocky start

The conference saw the Russian foreign minister being heckled and the Syrian opposition refusing to leave the airport. But the event ended with a plan to draft a new constitution as part of efforts to end the Syrian war. (30.01.2018)  

In Syria, death notices for the missing bring unwelcome closure

Families of Syrian detainees are just now finding out that their loved ones died in custody years ago. Some see the updates to the civil registries as a way for Bashar Assad's government to deal with a political problem. (03.08.2018)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (30.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Who has been most hurt by sanctions against Syria? 30.05.2019

UN Special Rapporteur Idriss Jazairy assesses the impact international sanctions have had on the people of Syria and the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Kongo | Ebola

Ebola epidemic 'should be a wake-up call for peace in DRC' 26.06.2019

Over 2,230 people have been infected with Ebola and at least 1,510 have died over the past year. "We know how to address the crisis," says German church-based NGO Difaem, "but the unrest is making this impossible."

Myanmar Grenzpolizei

UN fears Myanmar internet blackout a 'cover' for abuses 25.06.2019

Mobile internet has been shut down in parts of conflict-torn western Myanmar under a government decree. A UN investigator warns the army could be using the blackout as a cover for "gross human rights violations."

