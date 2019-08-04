 US urges Japan to join Persian Gulf naval mission | News | DW | 07.08.2019

News

US urges Japan to join Persian Gulf naval mission

The US defense secretary said it's time for Tokyo to "strongly consider" joining the US-led mission. Some US allies have rejected the call, saying a European approach is the only way to tackle the unfolding crisis.

Japanese soldiers prepare to stow away an SH-60K helicopter on the flight deck aboard Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier JS Izumo

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday urged Japan to join a US-led maritime security operation in the Persian Gulf.

"Any and every country that has an interest in freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce needs to really consider being involved in this type of monitoring of the strait," Esper said during his first official trip abroad.

Following bilateral talks, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said he would consider how Tokyo could contribute to protecting ships in the strategic thoroughfare. However, he noted that Japan would have to take into account its relations with regional actors, including Iran.

Since May, several tankers have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most trafficked sea passages in the world.

The White House has accused Iranian forces of sabotaging ships in the strategic strait. In response, the US established a multinational operation to guarantee freedom of navigation. The UK joined it earlier this week after a British-flagged tanker was seized last month.

Read more: Opinion: Boris Johnson turns his back on the EU during Iran crisis

Iran's Revolutionary Guard board British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard seized the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in July

Germany opts for 'EU mission'

But other US allies have rejected calls to join. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Berlin would not participate in a US-led mission due to divergent strategies on Iran.

Instead, Maas said the German government is pursuing an EU observer mission in the Persian Gulf as a way to guarantee security interests in the region. "It will certainly take some time to convince the EU of this," Maas said during a visit to Poland.

German officials have supported the plan, saying a European approach is the only way forward. They argue that joining a US-led operation could unintentionally drag them into a military conflict if war breaks out.

"Germany should now take a lead role in an EU mission," the government's transatlantic coordinator, Peter Beyer, told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper. "We have security interests and responsibility in the region. We have to live up to them."

Read more: German government divided over joining Strait of Hormuz naval mission

Watch video 09:17

Germany rejects US-led Gulf mission

ls/rt (dpa, EFE)

DW recommends

UK joins US in Strait of Hormuz naval mission

Britain says it will join a US-led mission to protect merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Germany has rejected joining the mission, which comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West. (05.08.2019)  

Germany will not join US naval mission in Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany will not be taking part in a US-led mission to secure oil tanker ships sailing near Iran. The US ambassador in Berlin slammed the decision, saying Germany has responsibilities. (31.07.2019)  

Germany mulls joining European Persian Gulf naval mission

Pressure is growing on the German government to lend its military weight to a potential European naval mission in the Persian Gulf. The UK government floated the idea of a joint European operation last Monday. (28.07.2019)  

Opinion: Boris Johnson turns his back on the EU during Iran crisis

Britain has joined the US in protecting international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The EU is miffed but not entirely innocent of London's change of heart, says DW's Bernd Riegert. (06.08.2019)  

German government divided over joining Strait of Hormuz naval mission

Germany's coalition government is split over whether to contribute to the UK's proposed mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The Social Democrats say military options would only escalate the conflict. (29.07.2019)  

US blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US officials believe that Iran was behind Thursday's attack on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic tensions had already been high since attacks on four vessels last month. (13.06.2019)  

UN urges independent probe in Strait of Hormuz crisis

UN chief Antonio Guterres has called on all actors in the region to "avoid a major confrontation." The US and UK have accused Iran of attacking tankers transiting through the Persian Gulf. (15.06.2019)  

US formally asks Germany to 'help secure' Strait of Hormuz

The US wants Germany to take part in a naval mission to protect ships sailing near Iran. German politicians were less than thrilled by the initiative, which aims to "combat Iranian aggression." (30.07.2019)  

Spannungen in der Straße von Hormus

Iran seizes 'foreign' vessel in Persian Gulf 04.08.2019

Iran says it has captured an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and claims it was smuggling fuel to some Arab states. The seizure puts Tehran on a fresh collision course with the West over security in the key shipping route.

Iran Krise l Straße von Hormus

UK joins US in Strait of Hormuz naval mission 05.08.2019

Britain says it will join a US-led mission to protect merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Germany has rejected joining the mission, which comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West.

Symbolbild: US Marine im Persischen Golf

Germany will not join US naval mission in Strait of Hormuz 31.07.2019

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany will not be taking part in a US-led mission to secure oil tanker ships sailing near Iran. The US ambassador in Berlin slammed the decision, saying Germany has responsibilities.

