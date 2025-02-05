US updates: USAID puts staff on 'administrative leave'Published February 5, 2025last updated February 5, 2025
What you need to know
- USAID is recalling employees from overseas postings, as part of Donald Trump's and Elon Musk's plans to shrink the US federal government
- The CIA is meanwhile reportedly offering its entire workforce buyouts and freezing hirings
- Protests are planned outside capitol buildings at all 50 states, to decry Trump's recent executive orders
Here's a roundup of headlines from Donald Trump's first days in office, on Wednesday, February 5.
US Postal Service reverses decision to stop parcel deliveries from China
The US Post Service (USPS) on Wednesday backtracked on a decision to suspend incoming parcels from Chinaand Hong Kong, after fears of major trade disruptions.
The decision to suspend packages arriving from China and Hong Kong was a consequence of tariffs Trump imposed on China, which came into effect on Tuesday.
Alongside the tariffs, Trump also slashed a duty-free exemption for low value packages, many of which come from Chinese-founded online retailers Shein and Temu.
On Wednesday, the USPS said it was working with Customs and Border Protection to put in place "an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery."
US Vice President JD Vance to attend Munich Security Forum
US Vice President JD Vance is due to attend next week's Munich Security Conference, Berlin said on Wednesday.
The conference, scheduled to take place on February 14-16, is due to be attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, days before German elections.
Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Vance was attending the conference, which annually takes place at the Bayerischer Hof hotel, but stopped short of confirming he will meet Scholz, only saying they will "of course" meet if time allowed.
Vance's visit to Germany comes shortly after Trump's inauguration and amid friction with his close advisor Elon Musk, who had expressed support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party,prompting wide political condemnation in Berlin, including from Scholz.
Mexico says will not allow US to send migrants to Guantanamo Bay
Mexico's foreign minister has said his country would prefer to receive migrants the US is deporting, vowing not to allow them to be sent to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente said that Mexico already sent a diplomatic note to the US embassy expressing its desire to receive any migrants and not have them sent to Guantanamo Bay.
The minister's statements came as the US began on Tuesday sending detained migrants to the naval base, with the first military aircraft arriving in Guantanamo Bay. Trump has vowed to expand the site to hold up to 30,000 migrants.
China calls for 'dialogue' with Washington over tariffs
China has called on the US to engage in dialogue over the 10% tariffs Trump has imposed on China goods.
Beijing responded in kind on Tuesday, slamming various US goods with tariffs of up to 15%.
But on Wednesday, Chinese authorities stressed that dialogue was needed.
"What is needed now is not unilateral, additional tariffs but dialogue and consultation based on equality and mutual respect," said Lin Jian, spokesperson at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Trump said on Tuesday he was in no rush to speak to Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Lin also reiterated Beijing's "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" to the tariffs.
He defended the Chinese tariffs, saying they are necessary to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."
"There are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war," he added.
Anti-Trump protests planned across 50 states
Opponents of Trump's recent decisions and orders are planning protests in all 50 states of the US, mostly at state capitols.
A movement opposed to the president's early actions is organizing under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.
The movement stressed it will not tolerate violence of any kind.
Most protests are due to begin around noon.
"This movement is about more than just one day — it's about standing firm in our beliefs and seeing it through, no matter the challenges we may face. When we support one another, we make our voices louder and more powerful," movement 50501 said.
CIA offers workforce buyouts — report
The US Central Intelligence Agency has offered buyouts to its entire workforce, as it moves to bring its mission closer to Trump's vision of fighting "drug cartels," The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
If true, the move would make the CIA the first intelligence agency to join Trump's voluntary redundancy program for federal employees, as the president strives to shrink the US government.
The CIA is also freezing the appointment of anyone who was given a conditional offer, an aide to CIA Director John Ratcliffe told WSJ.
The conditional offers could also be rescinded if the applicants fail to meet the qualifications aligning with the agency's new goals, including targeting drug cartels, Trump's trade war and undermining China, the aide reportedly added.
USAID places staff on administrative leave
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced that all its direct hire personnel will be put on administrative leave worldwide, as President Donald Trump's orders to merge the agency with the State Department come into force.
In a statement on its website late on Tuesday, the agency said it was currently putting together a plan, alongside the State Department, to recall USAID personnel stationed abroad within 30 days.
"The Agency will consider case-by-case exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, or other reasons," the statement read. This would include dependents' school term schedules, medical needs and pregnancy.
The decision to put staff on leave will exclude "personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs."
"Thank you for your service," said the organization, which has been providing humanitarian assistance worldwide as a form of US soft power since it was established in 1961.
Trump froze foreign aid as soon as he was inaugurated and tasked billionaire Elon Musk, whom he appointed as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with scaling down USAID.
Musk has called USAID "a viper's nest of radical-left marxists who hate America" and has vowed to shut it down.
The agency's website was down during the weekend, and only returned on Tuesday to announce the new measures.
USAID has a workforce of over 10,000, with some two-thirds serving overseas in more than 60 country and regional missions, according to figures from the Congressional Research Service (CRS).