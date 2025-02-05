US updates: USAID puts staff on 'administrative leave'

Skip next section US Postal Service reverses decision to stop parcel deliveries from China

The US Post Service (USPS) on Wednesday backtracked on a decision to suspend incoming parcels from Chinaand Hong Kong, after fears of major trade disruptions.

The decision to suspend packages arriving from China and Hong Kong was a consequence of tariffs Trump imposed on China, which came into effect on Tuesday.

Alongside the tariffs, Trump also slashed a duty-free exemption for low value packages, many of which come from Chinese-founded online retailers Shein and Temu.

On Wednesday, the USPS said it was working with Customs and Border Protection to put in place "an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery."