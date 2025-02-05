US updates: USAID puts staff on 'administrative leave'

The US and Canada are holding an economic summit in Toronto, Ontario on Friday, Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

The summit comes amid tensions between the two country, after Trump announced tariffs on the US' northern neighbor, only to, hours later, pause them for 30 days.

In a statement on Wednesday, Trudeau's office said the summit would be "an important opportunity to build a long-term prosperity agenda for Canada; one that is resilient, that breaks down barriers between provinces and territories, and that is diversified in global trade."

"The Canada-US Economic Summit is Team Canada at its best," Trudeau said. "We are bringing together partners across business, civil society, and organized labor to find ways to galvanize our economy, create more jobs and bigger paychecks, make it easier to build and trade within our borders, and diversify export markets. We want businesses, investors, and workers to choose Canada."