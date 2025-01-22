US updates: Trump's first executive orders ruffle feathers

US updates: Trump's first executive orders ruffle feathersPublished January 22, 2025last updated January 22, 2025
What you need to know
- Panama lodges complaint with UN after Trump's threat to seize the waterway
- China says it has never interfered with the Panama Canal
- US government workers in diversity jobs put on paid leave
Read more about some of the main developments in the first days of the new Trump administration.
Bishop who asked for mercy for the vulnerable 'not very good at her job,' Trump says
US President Donald Trump criticized the Episcopal bishop who called on his administration to show compassion to vulnerable people, including immigrants and transgender youth.
"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart," he wrote.
"Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology," Trump wrote in a post on his media platform Truth Social.
Reverend Mariann Budde said there were "gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives."
She also asked him to consider the children of undocumented immigrants who "fear that their parents will be taken away" due to Trump's policies.
"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people in our country who are scared now," Budde said to the president.
During his first administration, Trump enacted a policy that separated many migrant children from their parents and held them in prison-like detention facilities.
EU's top diplomat says Trump's demand on defense spending needs to be heeded
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc should take note of Trump's demand for more to be spent on defense.
"President Trump is right to say that we don't spend enough. It's time to invest," Kallas said in a speech in Brussels. "The United States, they are our strongest ally and must remain so.
"The EU's message to the US is clear, we must do more for our own defense and shoulder a fair share of responsibility for Europe's security," Kallas said.
Europe's top diplomat also said that Russia posed "an existential threat to our security today, tomorrow and for as long as we under-invest in our defense."
Trump has strongly criticized NATO member states for the state of defense spending and floated the idea of NATO calling for 5% of members' annual gross domestic product to be spent on defense. That would be more than double the current target and be more than any member currently spends on defense, including the United States.
Currently, at least two-thirds of NATO members spend 2% or more on defense. Poland was the only country in the alliance to pass the 4% mark.
Government workers in diversity offices on paid leave
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that federal employees employed in diversity offices were to be placed on paid leave following US President Donald Trump's executive orders to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
"Send a notification to all employees of DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility) offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices and program," said a US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) memo posted on social media platform X by a CBS correspondent.
The memo from acting OPM director Charles Ezell directed all department and agency heads and acting heads to send workers notice by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Norwegian Refugee Council warns of 'disastrous consequences' if US pulls Afghanistan aid
The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council has warned that US President Donald Trump's order to halt foreign aid for 90 days would have immediate and dire consequences in Afghanistan.
"A 90-day suspension of all aid, no new grants, no new transfer of funding, will have disastrous consequences immediately ... for an already starved aid operation for very poor and vulnerable girls and women and civilians in Afghanistan," Jan Egeland said during a video interview from Kabul.
Trump on Monday ordered a temporary pause in foreign development aid pending assessments of efficiencies and consistency with his foreign policy.
It's unclear whether Trump's order applies to Afghanistan's humanitarian funding, which is channeled through NGOs and United Nations agencies.
In Afghanistan, more than 23 million people require humanitarian assistance — more than half the country's population.
Panama Canal was not 'a gift' — Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino
Panama has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump's threat to seize the Panama Canal.
In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the government cited an article of the UN Charter precluding any member from "the threat or use of force" against the territorial integrity or political independence of another.
During his inaugural speech, Trump claimed that China was effectively "operating" the Panama Canal through its growing presence around the waterway, which the United States handed over at the end of 1999.
"We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we're taking it back," Trump said.
Panama's president, Jose Raul Mulino, rejected the notion that the vital waterway was a gift.
"We reject in its entirety everything that Mr Trump has said. First because it is false and second because the Panama Canal belongs to Panama and will continue to belong to Panama," Mulino said Wednesday while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"The Panama Canal was not a concession or a gift from the United States," he added.
Meanwhile, China insisted it had "never interefered" in the Panama Canal.
"China does not participate in the management and operation of the canal and has never interfered in the affairs of the canal," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
kb/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)