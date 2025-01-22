US updates: Trump's first executive orders ruffle feathers

Skip next section Bishop who asked for mercy for the vulnerable 'not very good at her job,' Trump says

US President Donald Trump criticized the Episcopal bishop who called on his administration to show compassion to vulnerable people, including immigrants and transgender youth.

"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart," he wrote.

"Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology," Trump wrote in a post on his media platform Truth Social.

Reverend Mariann Budde said there were "gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives."

She also asked him to consider the children of undocumented immigrants who "fear that their parents will be taken away" due to Trump's policies.

"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people in our country who are scared now," Budde said to the president.

During his first administration, Trump enacted a policy that separated many migrant children from their parents and held them in prison-like detention facilities.