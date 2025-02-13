US: Trump to impose tariffs, meet India's Modi

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to renewing his friendly relations with Donald Trump, the meeting between the top leaders is not going to be a breeze.

Modi's visit to the US comes on the heels of a flight carrying handcuffed Indian immigrants arriving from the US — which was part of Trump's aggressive crackdown on illegal immigration.

The third highest number of undocumented immigrants in the United States are Indians.

In a bid to strike new trade deals and investment, Trump has struck several countries with threats of tariffs. Trump, for whose administration trade remains a key focus, has lambasted India calling it the "biggest tariff abuser."

Preempting Trump's rage, Modi is visiting the US prepared with quick tariff concessions and promises of increased liquefied natural gas, combat vehicle and jet engine purchases, according to Indian government officials who spoke to Reuters news agency.