US: Trump to impose tariffs, meet India's Modi

No cakewalk for Indian PM
While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to renewing his friendly relations with Donald Trump, the meeting between the top leaders is not going to be a breeze.
Modi's visit to the US comes on the heels of a flight carrying handcuffed Indian immigrants arriving from the US — which was part of Trump's aggressive crackdown on illegal immigration.
The third highest number of undocumented immigrants in the United States are Indians.
In a bid to strike new trade deals and investment, Trump has struck several countries with threats of tariffs. Trump, for whose administration trade remains a key focus, has lambasted India calling it the "biggest tariff abuser."
Preempting Trump's rage, Modi is visiting the US prepared with quick tariff concessions and promises of increased liquefied natural gas, combat vehicle and jet engine purchases, according to Indian government officials who spoke to Reuters news agency.
India's Modi to meet Trump with hopes of tariff concessions
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US on Thursday to meet US President Donald Trump with the hopes of relaxation on tariffs and immigration polices.
During Trump's past tenure, Modi share a good rapport with him and is now going to meet the US president with hope of rekindling their relationship.
In addition to trade tariffs and immigration policies, Modi's meeting with Trump is also likely to center on business deals and improving bilateral relations.
Before leaving for Washington, Modi said the visit was a chance to "deepen our partnership" in key areas such as technology, trade, defense and energy.
Shortly after landing in the US, Modi met with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, focusing on enhancing intelligence cooperation in counter-terrorism and emerging threats.
Trump vows to impose reciprocal tariffs
US President Donald Trump said he would sign a new order that could impose reciprocal tariffs across the global economy.
"TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"
Later, he wrote that the press conference on tariffs is scheduled to take place at the White House at 1 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT).
The US president has not yet said which countries will be targeted, nor has he specified how he defines the term "reciprocal" and whether his order would apply only to matching tariffs or to address other foreign taxes that he views as barriers to American exports.
But analysts have warned that reciprocal tariffs could lead to a broad tariff increase for emerging economies such as Brazil, China, India, Thailand and Vietnam, which tend to have higher effective tariff rates on US products.
Countries such as South Korea that have trade agreements with Washington are less at risk from the move, analysts say, as are most wealthy countries that have average tariff rates similar to the US.
A sharp increase in tariffs could send shockwaves through the global economy, potentially depressing growth and exacerbating inflation.
