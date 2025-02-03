US updates: Trump to hold tariff talks with Canada, Mexico

US updates: Trump to hold tariff talks with Canada, MexicoPublished February 3, 2025last updated February 3, 2025
What you need to know
US President Donald Trump said that he would hold talks with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Monday.
It comes after he signed off on imposing 25% tariffs on the two North American countries.
Meanwhile, Trump said in a separate statement that Washington would cut funding to South Africa until it conducts an "investigation" into alleged mistreatment of "certain classes of people."
Here is a roundup of headlines on Trump's early days in office:
Trump to 'make decision' on future of USAID
US President Donald Trump said that he was reconsidering the future of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
"[USAID] has been run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we're getting them out... and then we'll make a decision (on its future)," he said.
Earlier on Sunday, billionaire and Trump adviser Elon Musk called USAID a "criminal organization" in a post on his platform X.
The Reuters and Associated Press news agencies reported that two top security chiefs at USAID were put on leave after they refused to hand over classified material to members of Musk's advisory body, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
USAID is an independent agency established by an act of Congress and manages a budget of €41.8 billion ($42.8 billion) meant for humanitarian relief and development assistance around the world.
Trump ordered a foreign aid freeze on his first day in office.
FBI employees ordered to answer January 6 questionnaire
FBI employees were ordered to answer a detailed list of questions about any work they may have done related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
It comes two days after Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove fired eight senior FBI officials.
Bove also wrote a memo demanding that the FBI send him a list of every employee who worked on criminal cases pertaining to the attack on the Capitol.
As one of his first official acts following his inauguration, President Donald Trump pardoned almost all 1,600 people who had been criminally charged over their involvement in storming the Capitol.
Those pardoned were mostly Trump supporters who believed Trump's false claim that the 2020 election, in which he lost to former President Joe Biden, was fraudulent.
Trump vows to cut funding to South Africa pending 'investigation'
US President Donald Trump said he would end funding to South Africa due to alleged mistreatment of "certain classes of people."
"South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
"The United States won't stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" he said.
Trump did not provide evidence for the assertion or specify which group of people was being affected by the alleged mistreatment.
The United States sent nearly $440 million (€430 million) in assistance to South Africa in 2023, according to US government data.Last month.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a bill that stipulated that the government could expropriate property without compensation under certain circumstances.
In 2018, during Trump's first term, he accused South Africa of "seizing land from white farmers" and spoke of "large scale killing of farmers" amid Pretoria's plans to enact land reform
Trump says will hold tariff talks with Mexico, Canada
US President Donald Trump said that he was planning on holding talks with leaders of Canada and Mexico on Monday.
He also told reporters that he would slap Europe with tariffs "very soon."
Trump had previously referred to the EU as a "mini China,"promising to pass a "Trump reciprocal trade act" targeting the bloc.
Trump's Sunday statement comes after he imposed 25% tariffs on its two closest neighbors.
The president's order also imposed a 10% duty on goods from China.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed retaliatory tariffs in response.
sdi/kb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)