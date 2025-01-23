US updates: Trump speaks virtually at WEF in Davos

US President Donald Trump spoke to elites gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as his second term in office marks the return of his "America First" policy. He promised to the US lower corporate tax rate for companies based in the US, vowed to lower inflation and called on Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower the price of oil, a step he said would end Russia's war in Ukraine "immediately."

In addition, Trump spoke to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the first phone call of his presidency with a foreign leader. Trump maintained close ties with Saudi Arabia during his first term from 2017 to 2021.

Here's the latest regarding the first few days of thenew Trump administration.