US updates: Trump speaks virtually at WEF in Davos

US updates: Trump speaks virtually at WEF in DavosPublished January 23, 2025last updated January 23, 2025
What you need to know
US President Donald Trump spoke to elites gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as his second term in office marks the return of his "America First" policy. He promised to the US lower corporate tax rate for companies based in the US, vowed to lower inflation and called on Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower the price of oil, a step he said would end Russia's war in Ukraine "immediately."
In addition, Trump spoke to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the first phone call of his presidency with a foreign leader. Trump maintained close ties with Saudi Arabia during his first term from 2017 to 2021.
Here's the latest regarding the first few days of thenew Trump administration.
Trump fires at Europe over taxes, regulation
During his speech in Davos, Trump detailed his complaints about regulations put in place by the European Union. He said US countries faced restrictive regulation and high taxes on imports to the EU.
"I'm trying to be constructive because I love Europe," he said. I love the countries of Europe, but the process is a very cumbersome one, and they do treat the United States of America very, very unfairly."
Trump had said he would place tariffs on several countries on his first day in office, but so far he has not done so and instead called for US agencies to evaluate what tariffs or other trade measures should be enacted.
Trump says Ukraine peace efforts 'hopefully underway'
Also during his Davos speech, Trump said that "efforts to secure peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine are now hopefully underway."
Trump has tasked retired General Keith Kellogg with finding an end the conflict in Ukraine in 100 days.
He also claimed that a drop in the price of oil would "immediately" end the Russian war in Ukraine.
"If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately," he said.
The new US president called on NATO countries to "increase defense spending to 5% of GDP."
Trump attacks Biden administration, touts executive orders at Davos
US President Donald Trump began his bravado-filled and self-praising speech to Davos leaders with attacks on former President Joe Biden's administration.
He accused Biden of losing control with inflation and illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border and said he had "taken rapid action to reverse radical left policies." He also touted his executive order taking the US out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Trump claimed that "economic confidence" is soaring in the US after his election. He said his message to the business community is to "make your product in America."
Additionally, he promised the largest tax cut in US history and told international businesses moving to the US they would see the lowest taxes of nearly "any nation on earth." He did not specify where funding for such tax cuts would come from.
"Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth," Trump said
Trump speaks to Saudi Crown Prince MBS in first foreign call
US President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in the first call with a foreign leader during his presidency.
A readout of the call was provided by the Saudi Foreign Ministry. During the discussion, MBS congratulated Trump and discussed "ways for cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to promote peace, security and stability in the Middle East, in addition to enhancing bilateral cooperation to combat terrorism."
MBS also said Saudi Arabia intends "to broaden its investments and trade with the United States over the next four years to the amount of $600 billion (€576.5 billion) and potentially beyond that."
During his first term in office from 2017 to 2021, Trump emphasized a strong relationship with Saudi Arabia. There were numerous reports that Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner would communicate frequently with MBS via WhatsApp, prompting cybersecurity concerns.
In 2018, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered after he walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. During that time, questions swirled that MBS had ordered the killing, with the Trump administration shrugging off the assassination and working to protect the US-Saudi relationship from criticism.
After Trump left office, a golf series funded by Saudi Arabia held a tournament in 2022 at one of Trump's properties in New Jersey, known as LIV Golf Bedminster. LIV Golf will host another tournament at Trump's Doral Resort this year in April during his second term.
Ukraine welcomes 'strong messages' from Trump on Russia
Earlier at Davos, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted positively to Trump's messages towards Russia regarding the invasion of Ukraine. Trump has threatened Russia with sanctions and tariffs if it doesn't move towards a deal to end the war.
In a Wednesday post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop thie ridiculous war" or face consequences.
"We do really welcome such strong messages from President Trump and we believe that he will be the winner," Sybiha said. "And we believe that we have an additional change to get new dynamic in diplomatic efforts to end this war."
On the campaign trail last year, Trump claimed that he would end the war in Ukraine 24 hours after taking office.
US President Donald Trump to address World Economic Forum in Davos
US President Donald Trump will address a gathering of business and political leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.
It comes as Trump promises another term of his "America First" foreign policy.
The new US president has threatened tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, China and elsewhere, threatening to shake up global commerce. In addition, the Trump administration pulled the United States out of a Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Global Tax Deal.
He has also taken the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement and called on European nations to spend more on their defense.
Earlier in the day, World Trade Organization head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called on nations to "keep calm" on tariffs. She said she is concerned that a trade war could be "catastrophic."
"Even if a tariff is levied, please keep calm, don't wake up and without the necessary groundwork levy your own," Okonjo-Iweala said at the Davos gathering.
wd/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)