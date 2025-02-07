US updates: Trump orders ICC sanctions over Israel probe

US updates: Trump orders ICC sanctions over Israel probePublished February 7, 2025last updated February 7, 2025
What you need to know
- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC over "baseless" investigations targeting Israel
This is a live blog with a roundup of headlines from Donald Trump's first days in office, on Friday, February 7. For yesterday's blog, please click here.
Senate confirms Vought as budget chief
The Senate has confirmed Russell Vought as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which is the largest office within the Executive Office of the President of the United States.
The OMB is the entity at the center of a controversial effort to put a stop to federal funding for aid programs.
He was approved by a vote of 53-47 over strong opposition from Democrats in the Senate.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described Vought as "one of the most fringe and hard-right individuals the Senate has seen in a very long time."
Vought served in the same role during Trump's first administration. In this period he issued a memo barring the use of taxpayer funds for anti-racism training.
Last week, the OMB issued an order that froze trillions of dollars in federal loans, grants and other assistance.
Trump sanctions ICC over issuing arrest warrant for Netanyahu
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday placing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "baseless" investigations targeting the United States and Israel, the White House said.
The order states that the ICC had "abused its power" by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held talks with Trump at the White House on Tuesday.
The arrest warrant stems from Netanyahu's actions toward Palestinians in Gaza after the Hamas attack against Israel in October 2023. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, Israel and others.
The ICC's actions set a "dangerous precedent," according to the order. Among the sanctions is the banning of ICC officials from entering the United States.
Israel is a "close ally" of Washington's, the order states, adding that the ICC had used "illegitimate and baseless actions" before issuing the arrest warrant for Netanyahu.
Neither the US nor Israel are members of or recognize the Hague-based court.