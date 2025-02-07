US updates: Trump orders ICC sanctions over Israel probe

The Senate has confirmed Russell Vought as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which is the largest office within the Executive Office of the President of the United States.

The OMB is the entity at the center of a controversial effort to put a stop to federal funding for aid programs.

He was approved by a vote of 53-47 over strong opposition from Democrats in the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described Vought as "one of the most fringe and hard-right individuals the Senate has seen in a very long time."

Vought served in the same role during Trump's first administration. In this period he issued a memo barring the use of taxpayer funds for anti-racism training.

Last week, the OMB issued an order that froze trillions of dollars in federal loans, grants and other assistance.