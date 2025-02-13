US updates: Trump meets India's Modi, announces tariffs

US President Donald Trump said he would sign a new order that could impose reciprocal tariffs across the global economy.

"TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Later, he wrote that the press conference on tariffs is scheduled to take place at the White House at 1 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT).

The US president has not yet said which countries will be targeted, nor has he specified how he defines the term "reciprocal" and whether his order would apply only to matching tariffs or to address other foreign taxes that he views as barriers to American exports.

But analysts have warned that reciprocal tariffs could lead to a broad tariff increase for emerging economies such as Brazil, China, India, Thailand and Vietnam, which tend to have higher effective tariff rates on US products.

Countries such as South Korea that have trade agreements with Washington are less at risk from the move, analysts say, as are most wealthy countries that have average tariff rates similar to the US.

A sharp increase in tariffs could send shockwaves through the global economy, potentially depressing growth and exacerbating inflation.