US updates: Pete Hegseth expected to be next Pentagon chief

01/25/2025 January 25, 2025 Trump vows solidarity with anti-abortion protesters at March for Life address

Donald Trump was unable to attend March for Life in person as he made official visits to North Carolina and Los Angeles Image: KENT NISHIMURA/Getty Images/AFP

US President Donald Trump gave a prerecorded address to anti-abortion protesters at the March for Life event in Washington D.C.

"We will again stand proudly for families and for life," Trump told the crowd in the video speech.

US Vice President JD Vance attended the rally in person, telling those present: "Our country faces the return of the most pro-family, most pro-life American president of our lifetimes."

He added that Trump had "delivered on his promise of ending Roe," while also having appointed hundreds of anti-abortion judges and pardoning anti-abortion activists he says were "unjustly imprisoned."

JD Vance gave his first public speech since beginning his term as vice president Image: Sue Dorfman/ZUMAPRESS.com/picture alliance

In 2022, the conservative-majority US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected the right to an abortion.

Soon thereafter, some mostly Republican-controlled US states began enacting either abortion bans or restrictions.

President Trump's filmed speech called six of the Supreme Court justices "courageous" and urged those who had gathered at the March for Life to "stand up for precious little babies who can't stand up for themselves. Thank you for turning out once again to show your extraordinary love and compassion for the unborn."

Six of the nine Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, with three of them having been appointed by Trump during his first term from 2017 to 2021.

