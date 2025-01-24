US updates: Pete Hegseth expected to be next Pentagon chief

US updates: Pete Hegseth expected to be next Pentagon chiefPublished January 25, 2025last updated January 25, 2025
What you need to know
The US Senate is gearing up to confirm former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as the next US Secretary of Defense in an evening vote.
Hegseth, who said he wants to promote a "warrior culture" at the Pentagon, faces allegations of heavy drinking and abusive behavior towards women.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed solidarity with anti-abortion protesters at the annual March for Life event in Washington D.C.
Here's a look at the latest regarding the first days of the new Trump administration.
Trump vows solidarity with anti-abortion protesters at March for Life address
US President Donald Trump gave a prerecorded address to anti-abortion protesters at the March for Life event in Washington D.C.
"We will again stand proudly for families and for life," Trump told the crowd in the video speech.
US Vice President JD Vance attended the rally in person, telling those present: "Our country faces the return of the most pro-family, most pro-life American president of our lifetimes."
He added that Trump had "delivered on his promise of ending Roe," while also having appointed hundreds of anti-abortion judges and pardoning anti-abortion activists he says were "unjustly imprisoned."
In 2022, the conservative-majority US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected the right to an abortion.
Soon thereafter, some mostly Republican-controlled US states began enacting either abortion bans or restrictions.
President Trump's filmed speech called six of the Supreme Court justices "courageous" and urged those who had gathered at the March for Life to "stand up for precious little babies who can't stand up for themselves. Thank you for turning out once again to show your extraordinary love and compassion for the unborn."
Six of the nine Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, with three of them having been appointed by Trump during his first term from 2017 to 2021.
US Senate to vote on Pete Hegseth as next Secretary of Defense
The US Senate is slated to confirm Pete Hegseth as the next Secretary of Defense on Friday.
Hegseth faces allegations of heavy alcohol use. He has said he would quit drinking if he is in charge of the Pentagon.
A vote will take place on Friday evening, with only a simple majority needed to confirm Hegseth, as Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.
However, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Senator Susan Collins of Maine have indicated they will vote no, meaning the Republicans can only afford to lose one more objection. Vice President JD Vance could be called in to break a tie.
President Donald Trump backed his nominee as he departed the White House to visit disaster-hit North Carolina and Los Angeles, saying: "He's a good man. I hope he makes it."
However, Trump criticized Senator Murkowski and Senator Collins, adding: "I was surprised that Collins and Murkowski would do that."
While Senator Mitch McConnell has not announced how he would vote, Trump seemed to indicate the Republican may vote no.
"And of course Mitch is always a no vote, I guess. Is Mitch a no vote?" the president asked reporters.
Hegseth has faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Republican conference in California, though he has denied the claims and said the encounter was consensual. He later paid $50,000 (€47,602) to the woman.
More recently, his former sister-in-law said in an affidavit that Hegseth was abusive to his second wife to the point that she feared for her safety.
Hegseth has denied the allegation, and in divorce proceedings, neither Hegseth nor the woman claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.
Hegseth's previous comments that women should have no role in military combat also drew particular concern on Capitol Hill, including from lawmakers who themselves served.
However, Hegseth has since tempered those views as he met with senators during the confirmation process.
km/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)