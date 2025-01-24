US updates: Pete Hegseth expected to be next Pentagon chief

Skip next section US Senate to vote on Pete Hegseth as next Secretary of Defense

01/25/2025 January 25, 2025 US Senate to vote on Pete Hegseth as next Secretary of Defense

The US Senate is slated to confirm Pete Hegseth as the next Secretary of Defense on Friday.

Hegseth faces allegations of heavy alcohol use. He has said he would quit drinking if he is in charge of the Pentagon.

A vote will take place on Friday evening, with only a simple majority needed to confirm Hegseth, as Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

However, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Senator Susan Collins of Maine have indicated they will vote no, meaning the Republicans can only afford to lose one more objection. Vice President JD Vance could be called in to break a tie.

President Donald Trump backed his nominee as he departed the White House to visit disaster-hit North Carolina and Los Angeles, saying: "He's a good man. I hope he makes it."

However, Trump criticized Senator Murkowski and Senator Collins, adding: "I was surprised that Collins and Murkowski would do that."

While Senator Mitch McConnell has not announced how he would vote, Trump seemed to indicate the Republican may vote no.

"And of course Mitch is always a no vote, I guess. Is Mitch a no vote?" the president asked reporters.

Hegseth has faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Republican conference in California, though he has denied the claims and said the encounter was consensual. He later paid $50,000 (€47,602) to the woman.

More recently, his former sister-in-law said in an affidavit that Hegseth was abusive to his second wife to the point that she feared for her safety.

Hegseth has denied the allegation, and in divorce proceedings, neither Hegseth nor the woman claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Hegseth's previous comments that women should have no role in military combat also drew particular concern on Capitol Hill, including from lawmakers who themselves served.

However, Hegseth has since tempered those views as he met with senators during the confirmation process.

