US updates: Pete Hegseth confirmed as Pentagon chief

The US Senate voted to confirm former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as the next US Secretary of Defense in an evening vote.

Hegseth, who said he wants to promote a "warrior culture" at the Pentagon, faced allegations of heavy drinking and abusive behavior towards women.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed solidarity with anti-abortion protesters at the annual March for Life event in Washington D.C.

Here's a look at the latest regarding the first days of the new Trump administration.