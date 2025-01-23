US updates: Judge halts Trump bid to change citizenship law

Skip next section Trump questions whether US should contribute to NATO

US President Donald Trump said he was unsure whether the United States should contribute any funding to NATO. He said that the United States protected other alliance members but that NATO members were "not protecting us."

"I'm not sure we should be spending anything, but we should certainly be helping them," Trump told reporters after signing an executive order in the Oval Office. "We're protecting them. They're not protecting us."

Trump, like other US presidents, has long called on NATO members to spend more of the gross domestic product on defense. For years, the target has been 2% of GDP. Trump has said that percentage should be upped to 5% — a level none of the alliance members has reached, including the United States.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called such a target too costly.