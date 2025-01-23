US updates: Judge halts Trump bid to change citizenship law

01/23/2025 January 23, 2025 Judge blocks Trump order to end birthright citizenship

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked Trump's order to end the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship regardless of the parents' immigration status.

US District Judge John C. Coughenour ruled that the president's attempt to deny US citizenship to children born in the United States was "blatantly unconstitutional."

"I am having trouble understanding how a member of the bar could state unequivocally that this order is constitutional," Coughenour told a Justice Department lawyer defending the order. "It just boggles my mind."

The case is one of five lawsuits brought by 22 states and several immigrant rights groups.

Those suing against the presidential order argue it violates the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which says that anyone born in the United States is a citizen.

The Justice Department has said the order represented an "integral part" of Trump's effort "to address this nation's broken immigration system and the ongoing crisis at the southern border."

If allowed the stand, the order would mean children born after February 19 to mothers or fathers who are not citizens or lawful permanent residents could be deported and would not be allowed to receive Social Security numbers, government benefits or the right to work lawfully when they are older.