US updates: Trump sued by inspectors general over firing

02/13/2025 February 13, 2025 Musk's X to pay $10 million to settle case with Trump

Elon Musk's social media platform X agreed to settle a lawsuit over what was then Twitter banning Donald Trump after the mob attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

X will pay about $10 million to the case Trump brought against Twitter and Jack Dorsey, Twitter's former CEO, protesting his ban, the US-based paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

More than 140 police officers were injured during the January 6 riots. Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 1,500 of the people arrested for having a role in the riots.

Twitter and other social media platforms removed Trump at the time due to concerns he would promote further violence with bogus claims that voter fraud caused his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

After Musk bought Twitter, he reinstated Trump's account and renamed the platform X. Musk contributed over $200 million to Trump's presidential campaign and was named the head of a newly created agency aimed at reducing the US budget.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, agreed in January to pay Trump $25 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit he filed claiming he was wrongfully censored by Facebook and Instagram after the US Capitol riot, according to the social media giant.