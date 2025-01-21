US updates: First Jan 6 rioters freed after Trump pardoning

US updates: First Jan 6 rioters freed after Trump pardoningJanuary 21, 2025
What you need to know
- The first pardoned January 6 rioters have been released from prison following Trump's pardon
- Trump signed a slew of excecutive orders in his first day on the job
Here are the latest developments following the inauguration of President Donald Trump:
Which executive orders did Trump sign on day one?
Donald Trump has been fast to act on promises he made ahead of his inauguration, signing numerous executive orders as he took office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.
They clearly indicate his priorities and include:
- Rescinding 78 regulations established by his predecessor, Joe Biden
- An order to all federal departments to tackle the cost-of-living crisis
- An order to stop government censorship
- The withdrawal of the US from the Paris Climate Agreement
- The withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organization
- The declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border
- Making it US policy to recognize only two genders, male and female
Trump also signed pardons for almost all 1,600 defendants who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the transfer of power on January 6, 2021, after elections that Trump has falsely claimed were rigged.
But as DW correspondent Carla Bleiker notes in an article about Trump's first acts during his second term, not all of the orders will mean immediate change for the country, with many subject to mandatory study and review.
Read more here: Trump's first executive orders point to his goals
What does the return of Donald Trump mean for the climate?
Donald Trump, an avowed climate skeptic, has made no secret of his plans for his second presidency. As he assembles his governing team, environmental analysts have been looking for signs of what to expect from his second term, and, for many, the outlook is bleak.
On the campaign trail and since his reelection, he has pledged to boost fossil fuel exploitation, cancel tax credits for electric vehicles and clean energy projects, unravel environmental regulations, and claw back unspent funds from what he has called the "green new scam," landmark climate legislation passed by outgoing President Joe Biden.
Read DW's analysis what Trump's second term means for the climate.
How Trump's tariffs could take trade wars to next level
Trump has repeatedly stated that he will impose 10%-20% tariffs on all goods entering the US in an attempt to boost domestic manufacturing and close the trade gap.
But critics have warned that the tariffs would hit US consumers while also putting pressure on other global economies, such as Germany.
DW takes a deeper dive into the possible impacts of Trump's tariff threats.
Capitol rioters released from prison after Trump pardoning
The first group of far-right leaders who had been handed lengthy prison sentences for their roles in the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021 have been released from prison after being officially pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Enrique Torres, former leader of the violent extremist group Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the militant Oath Keepers, had been sentenced for seditious conspiracy convictions following the largest investigation in Justice Department history.
Torres had been sentenced to 22 years and Rhodes to 18. Neither were at the Capitol on the day, but were convicted of plotting the attack.
As one of his first acts in office, Trump signed an executive order to pardon, commute the sentences of or dismiss the cases against the more than 1,500 people charged with federal crimes for their role in the riot.
The January 6 rioters gathered at the White House in 2021 to protest and in some cases hope to overturn the election of Joe Biden as president following Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election — a loss he repeatedly and falsely denied.
Trump had pledged to pardon his supporters during the campaign trail, with Monday evening's flurry of executive orders showing the likely intent for the rest of his term.
ab/jcg (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)