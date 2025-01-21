US updates: First Jan 6 rioters freed after Trump pardoning

Skip next section Which executive orders did Trump sign on day one?

01/21/2025 January 21, 2025 Which executive orders did Trump sign on day one?

Donald Trump has been fast to act on promises he made ahead of his inauguration, signing numerous executive orders as he took office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

They clearly indicate his priorities and include:

Rescinding 78 regulations established by his predecessor, Joe Biden

An order to all federal departments to tackle the cost-of-living crisis

An order to stop government censorship

The withdrawal of the US from the Paris Climate Agreement

The withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organization

The declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border

Making it US policy to recognize only two genders, male and female

Trump also signed pardons for almost all 1,600 defendants who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the transfer of power on January 6, 2021, after elections that Trump has falsely claimed were rigged.

But as DW correspondent Carla Bleiker notes in an article about Trump's first acts during his second term, not all of the orders will mean immediate change for the country, with many subject to mandatory study and review.

