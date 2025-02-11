US updates: EU vows tough countermeasures to tariffs

The European Union has vowed to respond to higher US tariffs on steel imports with tough and "proportionate countermeasures."

The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump signed an order to impose a 25% increase in tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum imports.

Asked about the possibility of other countries retaliating against US tariffs, Trump said: "I don't mind."

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has rebuked the Trump administration over its deportation of undocumented migrants.

