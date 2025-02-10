US updates: EU braces for Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum

US updates: EU braces for Trump tariffs on steel, aluminumPublished February 10, 2025last updated February 10, 2025
What you need to know
Federal judge blocks Guantanamo transfer
A judge in New Mexico has granted a preemptive restraining order that will stop the US government from sending three men detained in the state to the Guantanamo Bay military base in Cuba.
Baher Azmy, a lawyer for the men, said federal Judge Kenneth Gonzales had granted the order.
In a written statement, the Center for Constitutional Rights said the men had filed the motion requesting that their possible transfer to Guantanamo be blocked.
This was despite no such order having yet been made to send them to the base.
The men have a pending case before a federal court in New Mexico. They are challenging what they say is their unlawfully prolonged detention after fleeing Venezuela seeking protection in the United States.
Trump said in late January that his administration planned to create extra capacity to house up to 30,000 migrants at the naval base, most known for a separate high-security prison for foreign terrorism suspects.
Top Trump team headed for Europe
Three top Trump administration officials are headed to Europe this week, with security and Russia's war in Ukraine expected to be at the heart of their discussions.
President Donald Trump has questioned US security commitments in Europe, urging allies to drastically boost their defense spending.
His administration has been largely quiet so far on his plans for future aid to Ukraine.
Under former President Joe Biden, Washington gave Kyiv tens of billions of dollars in military assistance.
Vice President JD Vance is set to take part in an AI summit in France and then attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany. He is to be joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will subsequently head for the Middle East.
"The vice president will deliver remarks at each event and will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders," the White House said.
Meanwhile, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is to visit the headquarters of two US military commands in Germany.
He is also expected to attend a meeting of NATO defense ministers and a gathering of Ukraine's international supporters in Belgium before moving on to Poland for talks with its leaders.
Rubio, a regular at the Munich conference in his previous role as a US senator, has already traveled to Latin America as secretary of state. However, this week sees Vance and Hegseth make their debuts on the international stage.
Mixed Super Bowl response for Trump
There was a mixture of cheers and boos for Trump as he attended the Super Bowl on Sunday, making him the first sitting US president to do so in person.
He watched the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles from a box in the Superdome in New Orleans.
Trump briefly met victims of the New Year's Day attack on the city's Bourbon Street, as well as police officers and emergency workers who had responded.
He was accompanied by his daughter, Ivanka, and son, Eric, as well as several lawmakers who joined him on Air Force One to New Orleans. First Lady Melania Trump did not attend.
The Philadelphia Eagles outplayed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Sunday's Super Bowl, denying the Chiefs their bid for a third consecutive title.
Brussels says no notification so far on tariffs
The European Union says it has "not received any official notification" of extra duties to be imposed on exports after US President Donald Trump warned he would impose a 25% levy on steel and aluminum imports.
"We will not respond to broad announcements without details or written clarification," the European Commission said in a statement.
"The EU sees no justification for the imposition of tariffs on its exports. We will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified measures."
Trump's move, expected later on Monday, would mirror his action in his first term, when he imposed 25% tariffs on steel from many as well as 10% tariffs on aluminum.
That applied to €6.4 billion ($6.6 billion) worth of exports from the EU.
