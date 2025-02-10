US updates: EU braces for steel, aluminum tariffs

US updates: EU braces for steel, aluminum tariffsPublished February 10, 2025last updated February 10, 2025
The European Union says it has yet to receive notice of any tariffs to be introduced on steel and aluminum imports to the US.
Levies of 25% are foreseen, with Brussels saying it is ready to react with countermeasures.
Meanwhile, three top US officials are headed to high-profile events in Europe, with AI, security, and Ukraine high on the agenda.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was met with both boos and cheers as he became the first sitting White House incumbent to attend the Super Bowl.
Brussels says no notification so far on tariffs
The European Union says it has "not received any official notification" of extra duties to be imposed on exports after US President Donald Trump warned he would impose a 25% levy on steel and aluminum imports.
"We will not respond to broad announcements without details or written clarification," the European Commission said in a statement.
"The EU sees no justification for the imposition of tariffs on its exports. We will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified measures."
Trump's move, expected later on Monday, would mirror his action in his first term, when he imposed 25% tariffs on steel from many as well as 10% tariffs on aluminium.
That applied to €6.4 billion ($6.6 billion) worth of exports from the EU.