US updates: EU braces for steel, aluminum tariffs

The European Union says it has yet to receive notice of any tariffs to be introduced on steel and aluminum imports to the US.

Levies of 25% are foreseen, with Brussels saying it is ready to react with countermeasures.

Meanwhile, three top US officials are headed to high-profile events in Europe, with AI, security, and Ukraine high on the agenda.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was met with both boos and cheers as he became the first sitting White House incumbent to attend the Super Bowl.

This blog is a roundup of the latest headlines from Donald Trump's first weeks in office, on Monday, February 10.