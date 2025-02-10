  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Live
PoliticsUnited States of America

US updates: EU braces for steel, aluminum tariffs

Published February 10, 2025last updated February 10, 2025

The European Union is preparing for the White House to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Meanwhile, a team of US President Donald Trump's top officials is headed for Europe. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qFnX
The ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg
Europe has said it is prepared to respond in kind to any new US tariffsImage: Rupert Oberhäuser/picture alliance
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

The European Union says it has yet to receive notice of any tariffs to be introduced on steel and aluminum imports to the US.

Levies of 25% are foreseen, with Brussels saying it is ready to react with countermeasures.

Meanwhile, three top US officials are headed to high-profile events in Europe, with AI, security, and Ukraine high on the agenda.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was met with both boos and cheers as he became the first sitting White House incumbent to attend the Super Bowl.

This blog is a roundup of the latest headlines from Donald Trump's first weeks in office, on Monday, February 10.

Skip next section Brussels says no notification so far on tariffs
February 10, 2025

Brussels says no notification so far on tariffs

Richard Connor with AFP, Reuters

The European Union says it has "not received any official notification" of extra duties to be imposed on exports after US President Donald Trump warned he would impose a 25% levy on steel and aluminum imports.

"We will not respond to broad announcements without details or written clarification," the European Commission said in a statement.

"The EU sees no justification for the imposition of tariffs on its exports. We will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified measures."

Trump's move, expected later on Monday, would mirror his action in his first term, when he imposed 25% tariffs on steel from many as well as 10% tariffs on aluminium.

That applied to €6.4 billion ($6.6 billion) worth of exports from the EU.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qFpk
Skip next section Welcome to our coverage
February 10, 2025

Welcome to our coverage

Richard Connor Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa

This blog will include the latest on today's events concerning US President Donald Trump's second term.

In addition to news, DW will bring you in-depth analysis, reporting and video coverage of how the Trump administration is both impacting the US and the world. 

https://p.dw.com/p/4qFvd