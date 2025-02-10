  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Live
PoliticsUnited States of America

US updates: EU braces for steel, aluminum tariffs

February 10, 2025

The European Union is preparing for the White House to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Meanwhile, a team of US President Donald Trump's top officials is headed for Europe. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qFnX
Slag is poured out of a container at the Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG in Duisburg
Europe has said it is prepared to respond in kind any new tariffsImage: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

The European Union says it has yet to receive notice of any tariffs to be introduced on steel and aluminum imports to the US.

Levies of 25% are foreseen, with Brussels saying it is ready to react with countermeasures.

Meanwhile, three top US officials are headed to high-profile events in Europe with AI, security, and Ukraine high on the agenda.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was met with both boos and cheers as he became the first sitting White House incumbent to attend the Superbowl.

This blog is a roundup of the latest headlines from Donald Trump's first weeks in office, on Monday, February 10.