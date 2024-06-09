  1. Skip to content
US, UK, Germany dragging their feet on Ukraine, Hodges says

Brent Goff
September 6, 2024

Ukraine wants the green light to use Western weapons to launch attacks deep inside Russia. Some European countries are on board, but the US remains reluctant. Ben Hodges, a former commander of the US army in Europe, told DW that this was a mistake.

A drone drops an explosive charge in the direction of a car in Beryslav.

Ukraine residents 'hunted' by Russian drones

The city of Beryslav has become a hotspot for Russian drone attacks — with no apparent reason. DW has investigated.
ConflictsAugust 27, 202403:32 min
A view of Ukrainian dentist Vladzylav Semeniuta sitting in the back of his mobile dental clinic

Dentists care for frontline soldiers in Ukraine

DW correspondent Carolina Chimoy met Ukraine’s "dental battalion."
ConflictsAugust 25, 202403:07 min
Ret. Gen. Ben Hodges looks at the camera, speaking in a video call

Ben Hodges: Harris White House would be good for Ukraine

"Ukraine has the right to defend itself," said retired US Army General Ben Hodges, speaking with DW in Washington.
ConflictsAugust 10, 202415:25 min
Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz (R) shakes hands with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock (L)

Baerbock: 'Purely military approach' not the answer

In a meeting with her Israeli counterpart, Germany's FM said a "purely military approach" was not the solution.
ConflictsSeptember 6, 202402:15 min
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip play next to the border with Egypt

Why is the Philadelphi Corridor causing such friction?

Israel has sent troops into a area that has been no-man's-land for decades, causing a diplomatic row with Egypt.
ConflictsSeptember 5, 202401:00 min
Thumbnail | Mapped Out Taiwan

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

Taiwan is a main flashpoint in the rivalry between the US and China. But what's keeping both so focused on Taiwan?
ConflictsSeptember 3, 202416:24 min
