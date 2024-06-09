US, UK, Germany 'dragging feet' on Ukraine: Ben Hodges

ConflictsUnited States of AmericaUS, UK, Germany 'dragging feet' on Ukraine: Ben HodgesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUnited States of AmericaBrent Goff09/06/2024September 6, 2024Ukraine wants the green light to use Western weapons to launch attacks deep inside Russia. Some European countries are on board, but the US remains reluctant. Ben Hodges, a former commander of the US army in Europe, told DW that this was a mistake.https://p.dw.com/p/4kNcjAdvertisement