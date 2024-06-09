  1. Skip to content
US, UK, Germany 'dragging feet' on Ukraine: Ben Hodges

Brent Goff
September 6, 2024

Ukraine wants the green light to use Western weapons to launch attacks deep inside Russia. Some European countries are on board, but the US remains reluctant. Ben Hodges, a former commander of the US army in Europe, told DW that this was a mistake.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kNcj
A Polish Air Force F-16 is seen during a NATO air policing drill

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Retired US General Ben Hodges has told DW the West should deliver "the capability to achieve a decisive outcome."
ConflictsFebruary 10, 202314:43 min
Ukraine - EU gibt eine Milliarde Euro für Munition frei

US ammunition factories working overtime to supply Ukraine

DW gets rare acess to one of just two US factories increasing production to keep up with soaring demand for weapons.
ConflictsMay 29, 202302:42 min
Palestinians receive cooked food rations as part of a volunteer initiative in a makeshift displacement camp in Mawasi Khan Yunis

Baerbock: 'Purely military approach' not the answer

Meeting with her Israeli counterpart, Germany's foreign minister said a "purely military approach" wasn't the solution.
ConflictsSeptember 6, 202402:15 min
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip play next to the border with Egypt

Why is the Philadelphi Corridor causing such friction?

Israel has sent troops into a area that has been no-man's-land for decades, causing a diplomatic row with Egypt.
ConflictsSeptember 5, 202401:00 min
Thumbnail | Mapped Out Taiwan

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

Taiwan is a main flashpoint in the rivalry between the US and China. But what's keeping both so focused on Taiwan?
ConflictsSeptember 3, 202416:24 min
