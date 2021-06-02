 US UFO-report boldly goes where no one has gone before | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 02.06.2021

Science

US UFO-report boldly goes where no one has gone before

A task force will share data it collected on unusual flight phenomena with Congress. UFO enthusiasts rejoice. But a German expert with decades of research under his belt doesn't believe aliens have ever been to Earth.

A flying object looking like a ring of lights in the night sky

One third of Americans believe in UFOs as actual alien spacecraft

If you have an interest in UFOs (unidentified flying objects, for the uninitiated) and have always wondered what exactly the US government and intelligence services know about them, June 2021 may be a big month for you. The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) Task Force, a group within the US Department of Defense (DOD), is set to present an unclassified report to Congress this month about what knowledge Pentagon officials have gathered on UAPs and how they are dealing with the data they have managed to collect.

An alien doll hangs out a car window in downtown Roswell, New Mexico

Roswell, New Mexico, has become a mecca for UFO enthusiasts after aliens allegedly crashed there in 1947

UAPs is the term military officials and researchers who don't want to be associated with the expression UFO use when talking about objects in the sky that fly without any visible form of propulsion, in patterns that defy our knowledge of physics. So yes: The US Department of Defense will tell US Representatives and Senators what they have learned about unidentified flying objects in US airspace.

And the public is going to hear all about it (though there could be a delay between the presentation in Congress and the release of the full report to the general public). No hushed conversations on secret military sites, which conspiracy theorists are sure have been going on since a UFO purportedly crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, in the summer of 1947, but a straightforward report.

'Documented evidence collected by the military'

Avi Loeb, professor of science at Harvard University and Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told DW what makes this such a momentous occasion.

Harvard University Professor Avi Loeb

Loeb's book Extraterrestrial has been released in 25 languages

"This new report is different from past discussions on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) in that it involved documented evidence collected by military personnel based on detection by multiple instruments (radar, infrared cameras, optical cameras)," Loeb wrote in an email.

The information presented in the report is likely to indicate "the possible existence of objects which behave in ways that cannot be explained by the technologies we possess."

95% of cases have a worldly explanation

A Gallup poll from 2019 showed that one third of US-American adults believed that at least in some cases, UFO sightings involved actual alien spaceships. Hans-Werner Peiniger became interested in UFOs at 15 and has researched them for almost 50 years now. The head of the Society for Research into the UFO Phenomenon (GEP) in Germany says that the overwhelming majority of sightings, however, have natural or man-made explanations.

"Since 1972, we've looked into roughly 4,500 sightings" reported to the GEP by witnesses, Peiniger told DW. "There are only around 5% that we couldn't find any comprehensible explanation for."  

The rest, Peiniger says, are often helium balloons of the kind you see on fairs, insects in-flight that can appear like a flying saucer in photos, weather phenomena or satellites. As for the other 5%: "Maybe they're natural phenomena that we simply cannot explain yet."

Watch video 02:42

Do aliens exist?

Why is the report coming now?

It's no coincidence that Congress members will get more info on UAPs this month. A detailed report from the UAP Task Force was a requirement in the $2.3 billion (€1.8 billion) spending package that Congress passed in December 2020. Within six months, the legislation stipulated, the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence would have to present "detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence."  

Democrats and Republicans requesting a report about unidentified flying objects, a topic that until not too long ago was the purview of sci-fi movie fans, conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts, shows that the possibility of extraterrestrial intelligence is a lot less absurd to high-level US officials now than it used to be.

The move came at the end of a year with several significant UAP developments. In April 2020, the DOD officially released three videos taken by Navy pilots that had been leaked years earlier. The recordings showed objects whizzing across the sky in a way that was strange enough to attract the pilots' attention.

The DOD confirmed the videos' authenticity years after UFO enthusiasts had already analyzed every last second of the footage online "in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," according to a Pentagon press release. "The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified.'"

A rocket taking satellites into space seen in the sky over Los Angeles

SpaceX satellites, like the ones being sent into space in this 2017 shot, are often mistaken for UFOs, Peiniger says.

No commonalities among reported UFOs

Less than four months later, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force was formed - and now its researchers will present their findings to Congress. Harvard professor Loeb, who earlier this year published the book "Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth," says the Navy re-releasing old videos is not enough, and that officials should actively look for evidence now.

"Instead of declassifying documents that reflect … old technologies used by witnesses with no scientific expertise, it would be far better to deploy state-of-the-art recording devices… at the sites where the reports came from, and search for unusual signals," Loeb wrote in his email to DW.

Peiniger says after the many cases he's researched, he is highly skeptical that any UAP sightings are alien spacecraft.

"If there really was extraterrestrial intelligence that came to visit us, there should've been some things their UFOs had in common," he pointed out — the alleged spacecrafts' shape or flight patterns for example. "But we didn't find anything like that in the cases we looked into."

"I don't want to rule it out completely," Peiniger said, "but I am assuming that we are not currently being visited by extra-terrestrials."  

  • Filmstill | E.T. (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Universal)

    Top 10 aliens from the big screen

    Calling home

    Arguably the most famous alien story of all time, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is a film that follows the friendship between E.T. and a young boy named Elliot. It's as unique as it is sad. E.T. can’t stay on earth, so it tries to call home. In the end, the call is answered, and a spaceship takes E.T back home. The film from 1982 was so successful that it was re-released twice with additional scenes.

  • Filmstill | Men in Black II - Neeble (Imago Images/Entertainment Pictures)

    Top 10 aliens from the big screen

    Coffee loving aliens

    This wormy fella and its friends are the hilarious companions of the "Men in Black." Though the Neebles only talk nonsense and are coffee addicts, they aren‘t completely lazy aliens. They can be helpful at times, but only if they’ve had their coffee fix, of course. The first "Men in Black" movie was realesed in 1997 with multiple sequels.

  • Aliens Filmbild (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Top 10 aliens from the big screen

    The aliens are back

    The second sequel of the "Aliens" series hit cinemas in 1986. Ellen Ripley, the only survivor from the first film, is found several decades later. No one believes her story about the aliens on planet LV-426, until the aliens attack the colony on said planet. Ripley defeats the alien queen so that she and her team can go back to earth. "Aliens" was the first action movie with a female action hero.

  • Filmstill | AVPR: ALIEN VS. PREDATOR- REQUIEM (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/20 Century Fox)

    Top 10 aliens from the big screen

    Alien fights predator

    The crossover film Alien vs. Predator made its debut in 2004. The two species from separate movies ⁠— Alien (1979) and Predator (1987) ⁠— fight against humans and each other. That is, until predators and humans find a common goal: elimating the aliens. As "frenemies," they succeed — and kill the alien queen.

  • Der vorlaute Außerirdische «Alf» (picture-alliance/dpa/Super RTL)

    Top 10 aliens from the big screen

    The extraterrestrial next door

    The friendly, odd-looking creature, Alf — short for Alien Life Form — has been on tv since 1986. After Alf crashes his UFO into the garage of the Tanner family, they take him in and care for him. Alf‘s favourite activities are watching tv, eating and relaxing. The sitcom ran for four years and was later concluded with a movie.

  • Filmstill | Per Anhalter durch die Galaxis (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/L. Sparham)

    Top 10 aliens from the big screen

    The third worst poets

    Ugly, bad-tempered — but not hateful — bureaucratic and callous. That’s how the "Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams describes the alien species Vogon. And what’s even worse: They are really bad at poetry. The original radio comedy broadcast was later turned into a novel, tv series and film.

  • Filmstills | MEGAMIND (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Paramount Pictures)

    Top 10 aliens from the big screen

    Villain turned superhero

    "Megamind" is the alien villain in town. Until he gets rid of the superhero, his nemesis, and realizes that he doesn't have a purpose without him. The solution: Create a new superhero. His plan is turned against him when the new superhero turns out to be a supervillain, and Megamind becomes the superhero instead. The DreamWorks film was released in 2010 with an accompanying comic book.

  • Filmstill | Dark Breed Invasion aus dem All (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Top 10 aliens from the big screen

    Coming to get you

    The aliens in Dark Breed have a simple goal: Invade foreign planets and destroy all inhabitants. Astronaut Cutter and his team must fight against these aliens in order to save outer space from more destruction. This alien movie hit theaters in 1996, but reviews weren't quite so stellar.

  • Filmstill | Mars Attacks! (picture-alliance/dpa/Film Warner)

    Top 10 aliens from the big screen

    Marsian Invasion

    These creepy skeletons with massive brains are creatures of director Tim Burton’s imagination. They come in peace, they say, but the Martians who invade earth in fact want to destroy all life. Fortunately, these aliens have a weakness: loud music. So, instead of killing them with kindness, they're killed with music.

  • Filmstill | PAUL gesprochen von Seth Rogen (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Universal Pictures)

    Top 10 aliens from the big screen

    The alien from Area 51

    In the film "Paul," the alien of the same name has been kidnapped and held prisoner at the Area 51 military base since 1947. There, he was used for experiments and had to reveal all his alien knowledge. He claims he gave Steven Spielberg the idea for E.T. Two friends, Graeme and Clive, find Paul when he tries to flee Area 51 and help him escape to his home planet.

    Author: Antonia Dittrich


