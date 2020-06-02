US: Two police officers attacked in New York amid protests

One police officer was shot and a second one slashed in Brooklyn, New York City late Wednesday night. It was not immediately clear if the attack was directly related to ongoing protests.

The names and conditions of the officers were not released, but both have been described as in non-life-threatening condition. They have been taken to hospital.

One arrest was made at the scene, which took place shortly before midnight. It is unclear exactly what events led up to the shooting.

US tabloid The New York Post reported that the suspect was shot.

The area was filled with police and authorities warned citizens to keep away from the site of the shooting owing to "police activity."

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was reportedly heading to the hospital to visit the officers.

Read more: Ex-Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says Trump trying to divide America

Curfews broken

The United States' most-populous city has seen several days of unrest as part of the ongoing wave of protests into the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Curfews were put in place across the United States and in New York people were told to head home by 8 p.m. Many protesters have defied curfews.

Protests across the country have been largely peaceful, with some reports of looting and skirmishes. Police have cracked down heavily on protesters in some cities, using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Three more officers were charged in relation to the death, while Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with the more serious second-degree murder.

ed/aw (AP, Reuters)

Watch video 02:35 Share Demonstrators defy US curfews Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dBK4 Demonstrators defy curfews on eighth night of US protests

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.