Two US Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the New York City borough of the Bronx early Friday, police said. The 35-year-old suspect was killed in the incident.

The New York Police Department said the shootout took place around 5:30 a.m. Friday local time. Two of three Marshals who entered the suspects home suffered gunshot woulds and were hospitaliyed, but are currently in stable condition, the department said.

Authorities had sought the suspect for shooting a 28-year-old trooper during a late-night traffic stop in Hyannis, Cape Cod Massachussetts.

The trooper survived the shooting and was hospitalized, after a round went through his right hand and appeared to have struck his ballistic vest.

The suspect, whom The New York Times reported was a native from Jamaica, already had two more warrants in Massachusetts on charges including identity fraud and assault and battery on a police officer.

He was also wanted on narcotics charges in the western state of Wyoming, according to police in Massachusetts.

