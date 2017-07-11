US: Two Marshals, suspect shot in New York

At least two US Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. Friday local time and they didn't immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three Marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the Marshals' injuries as non-life threatening.

This is a developing story

mo/rt (AP)