US: Two dead, 18 injured in small plane crash in California

January 3, 2025

It is still unknown if the casualties came from the aircraft or the ground after the crash in Southern California. The plane crashed into a furniture manufacturing building.

Firefighters work the scene of a plane crash in California
Firefighters were on the sceneImage: Kyusung Gong/AP/picture alliance

A small plane crashed through the window of a commercial manufacturing building in Southern California on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring a further 18, police said.

The incident occurred near Fullerton Municipal Airport, which is 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

"There are two confirmed fatalities," Fullerton police said on X. 

However, the identities of the victims were still unknown, including whether they were in the plane or on the ground.

The police added that 10 people had been taken to hospital and a further eight treated at the scene after the plane entered the furniture building.

A woman is carried on a stretcher by emergency services
At least 10 people were taken to hospital following the accidentImage: Kyusung Gong/AP/picture alliance

Plane travelled only a short distance

Flight-tracking website FlightAware suggested the plane was in the air for less than two minutes after taking off from Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County before the accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single- engine Van's RV-10, a four-seat aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also added in a social media post that it is investigating the crash. 

