US: Trump's election interference trial in Georgia halted

Donald Trump is accused in Georgia of participating in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election result in the southern state.

Donald Trump's election interference trial in Georgia has been frozen by an appeals court on Wednesday.

The former President is accused of being part of a criminal conspiracy in Georgia to overturn the 2020 election result that saw Democrat Joe Biden claim victory in the southern state by more than 12,000 votes.

In March, an attempt by Trump and his co-defendants to disqualify the district attorney who brought the charges was rejected by Judge Scott McAfee.

It followed revelations that she had a romantic relationship with the man she went on to hire as a special prosecutor for the case.

Trump and his co-defendants appealed the judge's ruling and the Georgia Court of Appeals announced the appeal would be heard on October 4.

More to follow...

km/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)