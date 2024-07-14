Trump says bullet grazed 'upper part of ear' at rally

Trump says bullet grazed 'upper part of ear' at rallyPublished July 14, 2024last updated July 14, 2024
What you need to know
Former US President Trump was whisked off stage by security service agents after gunshots were heard at a rally in Pennsylvania.
His team quickly confirmed he was doing fine. Shortly after, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that his ear was grazed by a bullet.
The US Secret Service said it was investigating the case.
You can read the full story on the apparent shooting and immediate aftermath here.
More details about the apparent shooting and further reactions from world leaders will follow here shortly.
British PM Kier Starmer says 'appalled' by shocking scenes at Trump rally
Reactions to the apparent shooting are pouring in from across the world, with British Prime Minister Kier Starmer among the first world leaders to have reacted to the news.
Starmer wrote he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" at the rally and added that: "Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."
US Secret Service: Suspected shooter fired toward rally stage from an elevated position
US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi issued a statement saying that the suspect and rally attendee had died in the incident, with two more attendees critically injured.
"A suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue," Gugliemi said.
"US Secret Service presonnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased," he said.
Agents on the scene "quickly responded with protective measures" and Trump was safe, Gugliemi said. "One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured."
This information broadly mirrored earlier off the record comments from law enforcement and eyewitness accounts about the suspect's death and about the shooter being positioned on a nearby rooftop.
Gugliemi said the incident was under investigation and that the Secret Service had also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Trump says he was hit in right ear in first direct response
Former US President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social website soon after Saturday's attack at an election rally in Pennsylvania that he'd been hit in the right ear.
He said that he was "shot with a bullet which pierced part of my right ear."
"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media saite. "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."
Footage had shown Trump reach to that area of his face and neck after the loud noises interrupted his campaign speech in the town of Butler, with some blood also apparent on his face when he got back to his feet.
A spokesman from Trump's team had already said that the former president was "fine" and undergoing medical checks soon after the incident.