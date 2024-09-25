US: Trump warned of alleged Iranian assassination threats

Donald Trump has been briefed by US intelligence officials on alleged assassination threats against him from Iran, the Republican presidential candidate's campaign has said.

Donald Trump has been briefed by US intelligence about death threats from Iran, his presidential campaign said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Republican presidential candidate "was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

More to follow...

dh/jsi (AFP, Reuters, dpa)