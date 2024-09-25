US: Trump warned of alleged Iranian assassination threats

Donald Trump has been briefed by US intelligence officials on alleged assassination threats against him from Iran, the Republican presidential candidate's campaign has said.

The Republican presidential candidate "was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

According to Cheung, "intelligence officials have identified that these continued and

coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months."

Law enforcement officials were working to ensure Trump was protected and the November 5 presidential election was free from interference, he added.

Iran denied accusations that it was trying to kill Trump earlier this summer, shortly after a gunman opened fire at a rally in Pennsylvania, killing one person and wounding the presidential candidate.

US accusations against Iran

The United States has also accused Iran of hacking Trump's campaign, saying Tehran is trying to influence the 2024 election.

Earlier this month, US officials said Iranian cyberattackers offered "stolen, non-public" material from Trump's campaign to the staff of his then-White House rival, Joe Biden.

"Foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities" as Election Day in November approaches, the US statement said, singling out Russia, Iran and China as "trying by some measure to exacerbate divisions in US society for their own benefit."

Iranian cyberattackers also tried to share information stolen from the Trump campaign with US media organizations, the officials said. Iran denied the allegations.

The United States goes to the polls on November 5. Polls show Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, who launched her campaign after Biden dropped out earlier this summer, neck and neck.

dh/jsi (AFP, Reuters, dpa)