  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineAlternative for Germany (AfD)
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Trump warned of alleged Iranian assassination threats

September 25, 2024

Donald Trump has been briefed by US intelligence officials on alleged assassination threats against him from Iran, the Republican presidential candidate's campaign has said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l2wL
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip in Las Vegas, US
US Secret Service protects Republican presidential candidate Donald TrumpImage: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/picture alliance

Donald Trump has been briefed by US intelligence about death threats from Iran, his presidential campaign said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Republican presidential candidate "was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

More to follow...

dh/jsi (AFP, Reuters, dpa)