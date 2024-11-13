US: Trump returns to Washington, meets Biden at White House

A triumphant President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden at the White House after celebrating his victory with Republicans in the House of Representatives.

President-elect Donald Trump returned to Washington on Wednesday for the first time since winning last week's election.

US President Joe Biden welcomed Trump to the White House for an Oval Office visit, a traditional part of the peaceful transfer of power. Four years ago, after losing the election, Trump himself refused to take part in the ritual.

Biden greeted Trump by shaking hands in the Oval Office, each promising a smooth transition from Democrat to Republican. Trump said transition will be "as smooth as you can get."

Earlier, Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews on board his own plane, dubbed "Trump Force One." He then went on to celebrate his victory with his fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives, who have a good chance of retaining control of the chamber when the results of the 5 November elections come in.

"Isn't it nice to win? It's nice to win. It's always nice to win," Trump said, who received a standing ovation from House Republicans.

"I suspect I won't be running again unless you say he's good we got to figure something else," Presdient-elect aid to laughter from the lawmakers.

What to expect from the Biden-Trump meeting?

Biden and Trump have been sharply critical of each other for years. During the campaign, Biden has portrayed Trump as a threat to democracy, while Trump has portrayed Biden as incompetent.

At the meeting, Biden is expected to push for a smooth transition of power and urge continued support for Ukraine.

"He believes in norms. He believes in our institutions," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday when asked why Biden was inviting Trump. "The American people deserve that. They deserve a peaceful transfer of power," she added.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan also said Biden would discuss key foreign policy issues when he meets Trump, including US support for Ukraine against Russia, which Trump has indicated he wants to end.

Trump's meeting with Biden comes as he moves quickly to name his administration. However, Trump's team has yet to sign agreements that would provide office space and government equipment, as well as access to government officials, facilities and information, according to the White House.

