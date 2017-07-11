US: Tropical storm Elsa rages through East Coast

Tropical storm Elsa on Thursday was bringing torrential rains to both the North and South Carolina, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm made its way to South Carolina after one person was reported dead in Florida and 10 were injured in Georgia. Elsa had killed several people while making its way across the Caribbean.

Elsa had been downgraded from Category 1 hurricane to tropical storm, then gained its strength back before weakening again on Wednesday. Experts said it might grow stronger yet again on Thursday night and Friday.

A tropical storm warning is in place in Georgia, South Carolina, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

What is Elsa's latest damage?

A US Navy base was reportedly hit by a tornado caused by the storm. Officials said there were multiple injuries and damage to buildings and vehicles, but no damage to any "sensitive assets or submarines."

Local media reported at least 10 injuries in the incident.

In Florida, one person was killed on Wednesday when a tree fell and struck two cars, the AP news agency reported, citing local authorities.

The storm also complicated recovery efforts at the collapsed apartment building in Miami, where the rescue mission transitioned to a recovery operation.

There were reports of power outages in tens of thousands of homes and businesses on either side of the Georgia-Florida state line.

Where is Elsa headed?

Elsa is expected to move over to North Carolina later on Thursday before it passes near the eastern mid-Atlantic states and moves near or over the northeastern US on Friday.

NHC forecast heavy rains and flash flooding along the Texas Gulf.

The US National Weather Service in New York warned that the southeastern Long Island could see sustained tropical-storm-force winds late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

