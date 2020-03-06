 US troops begin withdrawal from Afghanistan | News | DW | 09.03.2020

News

US troops begin withdrawal from Afghanistan

The US has begun moving troops out of Afghanistan as it looks to reduce its military presence under the terms of the peace agreement signed with the Taliban. All US troops are to withdraw within the next 14 months.

Afghanistan US-Soldier (AFP/W. Kohsar)

Amid political chaos in Afghanistan, the US has started pulling out troops of the restive country on Monday in accordance with the landmark peace deal.

However, US forces retain "all the military means and authorities to accomplish our objectives" including operations against al-Qaeda and the "Islamic State," Pentagon official Sonny Legget said in a statement. 

The US, which invaded Afghanistan and overthrew the Taliban regime in 2001, signed a deal with the Taliban leadership in late February pledging to reduce its military presence. The first stage would see the Pentagon cut troop numbers from the current 13,000 to 8,600 in the coming six months.

Watch video 03:19

Afghan women fear Taliban resurgence

The deal also lays out a 14-month period for the withdrawal of "all military forces of the United States, its allies, and Coalition partners, including all non-diplomatic civilian personnel, private security contractors, trainers, advisors, and supporting services personnel."

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said that the US will pause the withdrawal and reassess the situation once the troop numbers are at 8,600.

dj/xx (AP, AFP)

