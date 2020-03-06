US troops begin withdrawal from Afghanistan

Amid political chaos in Afghanistan, the US has started pulling out troops of the restive country on Monday in accordance with the landmark peace deal.

However, US forces retain "all the military means and authorities to accomplish our objectives" including operations against al-Qaeda and the "Islamic State," Pentagon official Sonny Legget said in a statement.

The US, which invaded Afghanistan and overthrew the Taliban regime in 2001, signed a deal with the Taliban leadership in late February pledging to reduce its military presence. The first stage would see the Pentagon cut troop numbers from the somewhere over 12,000 to 8,600 in the coming six months.

The deal also lays out a 14-month period for the withdrawal of "all military forces of the United States, its allies, and Coalition partners, including all non-diplomatic civilian personnel, private security contractors, trainers, advisors, and supporting services personnel."

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said that the US will pause the withdrawal and reassess the situation once the troop numbers are at 8,600.

Earlier on Monday, incumbent Afghan president Ashraf Ghani held his inauguration at the presidential palace, accompanied by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and top US military commander in the country, Scott Miller. In another section of the palace, his ribval Abdullah Abdullah also declared himself to be presented and vowed to "safeguard the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity" of Afghanistan.

Washington hopes to end the 19-year-long war, which is now the longest in US history. The latest political standoff, however, raises fears of fresh bloodshed in Afghanistan, as both Abdullah and Ghani are backed by heavily armed militias.

