US trade: Canada pledges 25% retaliatory tariffs on US goods

US trade: Canada pledges 25% retaliatory tariffs on US goodsPublished February 2, 2025last updated February 2, 2025
What you need to know
- US President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China
- Under the measures, Mexican and Canadian imports would bit slapped with a 25% tariff
- Duties of 10% on all imports from China
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announced counter-tariffs of 25% on US goods
China ‘dissatisfied’ with 10% tariff
China said it “firmly opposes” the new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump and promised "corresponding countermeasures to resolutely safeguard our own rights and interests."
China’s commerce ministry criticized Washington's "erroneous practices" and said Beijing was "strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it."
The ministry said Beijing would file a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization.
In a separate statement, China’s foreign ministry said "there are no winners in a trade war or tariff war."
"The practice of imposing additional tariffs is not constructive and will inevitably affect and damage future bilateral cooperation on drug control," a ministry spokesperson said.
Trump has demanded that Beijing stem the flow of fentanyl, a deadly opioid, into the United States.
"China hopes that the United States will objectively and rationally view and deal with its own issues like fentanyl, rather than threatening other countries with tariffs at every turn," China's commerce ministry said.
Trudeau says 'Canada is prepared' for tariffs
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada would be imposing tariffs on American goods in response to US President Donald Trump's import tax decision.
"Tonight I am announcing Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25% tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods," Trudeau said.
Trudeau began his address to Canadians with a message directed at American consumers.
"It will have real consequences for you, the American people," he said, saying it would result in higher prices on groceries and other
goods.
"We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," Trudeau said, as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties.
The announcement came after Trudeau met with the country’s premiers and the Cabinet.
"We did not want this, but Canada is prepared." Trudeau said before the announcement in a post on X.
On Friday, Trudeau warned of a "forceful and immediate response" if the US followed through with the threat of tariffs.
US President Donald Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday imposing 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico, as well as 25% on goods from Canada except for Canadian energy resources which will face 10% in tariffs.
The duties on Canada will take effect on Tuesday. The document also imposes a 10% tariff on imports from China.
According to the White House, the executive order includes a retaliation clause, meaning further measures are possible if the targeted countries respond with measures of their own
The move hits America's biggest trading partners. In 2023, Canada and Mexico bought US goods and services worth $808 billion (€768 billion), according to the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
At the same time, Canada and Mexico sent $1.01 trillion worth of goods to the US. The US trade deficit with Canada is over $40 billion, while the trade deficit with Mexico is over $162 billion.
Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in imposing the tariffs, with the White House saying "the extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency."
kb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Mexican president reject's 'White House's slander' and urges collaboration
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum accused Trump of "slander" and announced that her country would be imposing retaliatory tariffs.
"We categorically reject the White House's slander against the Mexican government of having alliances with criminal organizations, as well as any intention of intervention in our territory," said Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Commenting on Trump's demands to curb fentanyl smuggling, the Mexican leader said her government had seized over 40 tons of drugs including 20 million doses of fentanyl over a four-month period. Sheinbaum also said that ten thousand people had been arrested.
The Mexican leader stressed that Mexico did not want confrontation but rather collaboration and said "if the United States wants to combat criminal groups that traffic drugs and generate violence, we must work together in an integrated manner."
Sheinbaum also said that she had ordered her economy minister to implement tariff and non-tariff measures to defend Mexico's interests.