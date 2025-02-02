US trade: Canada pledges 25% retaliatory tariffs on US goods

02/02/2025 February 2, 2025 China ‘dissatisfied’ with 10% tariff

China said it “firmly opposes” the new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump and promised "corresponding countermeasures to resolutely safeguard our own rights and interests."

China’s commerce ministry criticized Washington's "erroneous practices" and said Beijing was "strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it."

The ministry said Beijing would file a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization.

In a separate statement, China’s foreign ministry said "there are no winners in a trade war or tariff war."

"The practice of imposing additional tariffs is not constructive and will inevitably affect and damage future bilateral cooperation on drug control," a ministry spokesperson said.

Trump has demanded that Beijing stem the flow of fentanyl, a deadly opioid, into the United States.

"China hopes that the United States will objectively and rationally view and deal with its own issues like fentanyl, rather than threatening other countries with tariffs at every turn," China's commerce ministry said.